Summer Pop Up Arts Party 2026 Sponsor Fees

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Booth Space
Name and Logo on the CAC website for a year
Mentions in print and digital advertising
Logo included in Summer Pop Up Arts Party signage
Name and Logo on the CAC website for a year
Mentions in print and digital advertising
Logo included in Summer Pop Up Arts Party signage
Mentions in print and digital advertising
Logo included in Summer Pop Up Arts Party signage
Mentions in print and digital advertising
$
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