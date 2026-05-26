Cultural Arts Council Douglasville Douglas County

Hosted by

Cultural Arts Council Douglasville Douglas County

About this event

Summer Pop Up Arts Party 2026 Sponsor Fees

8652 Campbellton St

Douglasville, GA 30134, USA

Platinum Sponsorship item
Platinum Sponsorship
$500

Booth Space

Name and Logo on the CAC website for a year

Mentions in print and digital advertising

Logo included in Summer Pop Up Arts Party signage

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$300

Name and Logo on the CAC website for a year

Mentions in print and digital advertising

Logo included in Summer Pop Up Arts Party signage

Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$100

Mentions in print and digital advertising

Logo included in Summer Pop Up Arts Party signage

Bronze Sponsorship item
Bronze Sponsorship
$50

Mentions in print and digital advertising

Add a donation for Cultural Arts Council Douglasville Douglas County

$

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