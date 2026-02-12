The Parkesburg Point Youth Center

Hosted by

The Parkesburg Point Youth Center

About this event

THE POINT Summer Premiere

700 Main St

Parkesburg, PA 19365, USA

Adult General Admission
$25

Tour THE POINT and explore production-themed sets highlighting STEM, Art, Esports, Music, & Student Cafe followed by heavy hors d'oeuvres and meaningful fellowship. The night will culminate in an update from our Executive Director and special performance.

Sponsorship - Studio Partner
$25,000

Premier name placement on all event signage & digital promotions

Opportunity to speak at the event

Logo featured on “Production Set” experience walkthrough

Logo featured on event webpage


Private tour of THE POINT and Student Café experience for your organization at agreed upon date


Recognition on Social Media


8 Complimentary Tickets

Sponsorship - Executive Producer
$15,000

Premier name placement on all event signage & digital promotions

Stage acknowledgment during the program

Logo featured on “Production Set” experience walkthrough

Logo featured on event webpage

Recognition on Social Media

6 Complimentary Tickets

Sponsorship - Director
$10,000

Prominent placement on event signage

Logo featured on event webpage

Verbal recognition during the event

Logo on one themed Production Set area

Recognition on Social Media

6 Complimentary Tickets

Sponsorship - Co-Producer
$5,000

Logo on one themed Production Set area

Logo featured on event webpage

Recognition on Social Media

4 Complimentary Tickets

Sponsorship - Film Crew Partner
$2,500

Logo or name displayed at the event

Recognition on Social Media

2 Complimentary Tickets

Sponsorship - Cast Member
$1,000

Recognition on Social Media

2 Complimentary Tickets

Sponsorship - Community Supporter
$500

Recognition on Social Media

Add a donation for The Parkesburg Point Youth Center

$

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