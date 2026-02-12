THE POINT Summer Premiere

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About this event
Tour THE POINT and explore production-themed sets highlighting STEM, Art, Esports, Music, & Student Cafe followed by heavy hors d'oeuvres and meaningful fellowship. The night will culminate in an update from our Executive Director and special performance.
Premier name placement on all event signage & digital promotions
Opportunity to speak at the event
Logo featured on “Production Set” experience walkthrough
Logo featured on event webpage
Private tour of THE POINT and Student Café experience for your organization at agreed upon date
Recognition on Social Media
8 Complimentary Tickets
Premier name placement on all event signage & digital promotions
Stage acknowledgment during the program
Logo featured on “Production Set” experience walkthrough
Logo featured on event webpage
Recognition on Social Media
6 Complimentary Tickets
Prominent placement on event signage
Logo featured on event webpage
Verbal recognition during the event
Logo on one themed Production Set area
Recognition on Social Media
6 Complimentary Tickets
Logo on one themed Production Set area
Logo featured on event webpage
Recognition on Social Media
4 Complimentary Tickets
Logo or name displayed at the event
Recognition on Social Media
2 Complimentary Tickets
Recognition on Social Media
2 Complimentary Tickets
Recognition on Social Media
$
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