Summer Production - Cast-Crew Fees

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The ACTING & VOCAL Books for Addams Family production do not have to be returned to the royalty company. If you would like to keep your acting book at the end of the show, you may.
Each cast member will be required to purchase a professional theater make-up kit. If you already own theater make-up from previous productions, the kit must be inspected by the hair and makeup designer BEFORE the kits are ordered. Regular street makeup does not work on stage. If you have any questions whether you need to order this item, check with your Hair/Makeup Designer and your Director.
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