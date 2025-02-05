Summer Program for Kids - NON-MEMBERS

Water Wonders - NON-Members - June 24 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
WATER WONDERS
Let’s make a splash! Water is all around us and we depend on it every day. Together we will learn about water in all its forms. Explore our streams, ponds, wetlands, and the critters that reside in them, and learn about protecting this valuable resource.
Water Wonders - NON-Members - June 25 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Water Wonders - NON-Members - June 26 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Survival in The Wild - NON-Member-July 1 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
SURVIVAL IN THE WILD
Living things have an amazing variety of ways to protect themselves and survive in the wild. Let's check out some of nature's finest work and discover some of the strategies that animals and plants have developed to stay alive.
Survival in The Wild - NON-Member - July 2-9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Survival in The Wild - NON-Member - July 3-9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Builders & Creators - NON-Member- July 8-9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
BUILDERS AND CREATORS
Enjoy building and creating? So do we! Bring your imagination and do some building and creating of our own. Whether constructing outdoor shelters, replicating some of wildlife's astounding architectural feats, or using natural items for art projects, we will get our hands dirty this week!
Builders & Creators - NON-Member-July 9 -9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Builders & Creators - NON-Member-July 10-9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Magical Forrest - NON-Member - July 15 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
MAGICAL FOREST
The forest is a magical place! Whether campers are exploring our forested areas and their inhabitants from the ground up, or the world of mythical creatures, we will use science and our imaginations to experience it all.
Magical Forrest - NON-Member - July 16 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Magical Forrest - NON-Member - July 17 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Finding Your Way - NON-Member-July 22 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
FINDING YOUR WAY
We love the outdoors, so let's get to know how to better navigate our world. While exploring the diverse grounds of the park, we can practice following trail markers, making and/or using maps, using a compass, and/or even embarking on a scavenger hunt!
Finding Your Way - NON-Member-July 23 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Finding Your Way - NON-Member-July 24 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Up, Up, and Away - NON-Member-July 29 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
UP, UP, AND AWAY!
Does it glide and/or fly? Is it living or man-made? This week will find campers exploring the science of flight and things that fly. From seeds to mammals, nature has figured out some cool ways to take to the skies.
Up, Up, and Away - NON-Member-July 30 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Up, Up, and Away - NON-Member-July 31 - 9:30am to 12:00pm
$40
Inventions & Experiments -NON-Member-Aug 5 - 9:30am to 12:0
$40
INVENTIONS AND EXPERIMENTS
Like doing experiments and inventing? This week we will use the world of science to better understand our natural environment. Asking questions, testing hypotheses, and finding solutions are some of the skills campers will use.
Inventions & Experiments - NON-Member-Aug 6 - 9:30am to 12:0
$40
Inventions & Experiments - NON-Member-Aug 7 - 9:30am to 12:0
$40
