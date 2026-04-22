Summer Program Sponsorship

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Studio!
Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our STEM Lab!
Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Game Room!
Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Project Learn room!
Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Teen Center!
Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Makers Space!
Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our 3 gyms!
Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Outdoor spaces!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!