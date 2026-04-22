The Boys And Girls Club Of Cooke County Inc

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The Boys And Girls Club Of Cooke County Inc

About this event

Summer Program Sponsorship

315 N Denton St

Gainesville, TX 76240, USA

Sponsor the Studio!
$400

Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Studio!

Sponsor the STEM Lab!
$600

Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our STEM Lab!

Sponsor the Game Room!
$500

Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Game Room!

Sponsor Project Learn!
$400

Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Project Learn room!

Sponsor the Teen Center!
$1,000

Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Teen Center!

Sponsor the Makers Space!
$500

Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Makers Space!

Sponsor our Gyms!
$1,000

Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our 3 gyms!

Sponsor Outdoor Spaces!
$500

Sponsor the program supplies for the summer in our Outdoor spaces!

Add a donation for The Boys And Girls Club Of Cooke County Inc

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