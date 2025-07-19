Cool Islam
Sales closed
Summer Reading Contest 2025
Add a donation for Cool Islam
$
Grade 3
$5
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
More details...
Closed
Grade 4
$5
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
More details...
Closed
Grade 5
$5
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
More details...
Closed
Grade 6
$5
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
More details...
Closed
Grade 7
$5
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
More details...
Closed
Grade 8
$5
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
it’s the grade level that the student will attend in Fall 2025 inshaAllah
More details...
Closed
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue