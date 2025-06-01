Summer Retreat

This all-inclusive pass gives you full access to the entire retreat experience from Thursday through Saturday—including all ceremonies, satsangs, meditation processes, fire pujas, process workshops, silent meditations, kirtan, and shared community meals.
This all-inclusive pass gives you full access to the entire retreat experience from Thursday through Saturday—including all ceremonies, satsangs, meditation processes, fire pujas, process workshops, silent meditations, kirtan, and shared community meals.
Thursday Only
$54
Thursday is Guru Purnima. The Thursday Pass grants you access to Satsang, bhajans, the Opening Sacred Fire Ceremony (+coconut), and special evening meditation process.
Thursday is Guru Purnima. The Thursday Pass grants you access to Satsang, bhajans, the Opening Sacred Fire Ceremony (+coconut), and special evening meditation process.
Friday Only
$54
On Friday, the Guru Purnima celebration continues with joyful kirtan, a Five Elements Process workshop, and a sacred fire ceremony to activate the Element Channels—with special coconut offerings.
On Friday, the Guru Purnima celebration continues with joyful kirtan, a Five Elements Process workshop, and a sacred fire ceremony to activate the Element Channels—with special coconut offerings.
Saturday Only
$63
Saturday is a full-day culminating gathering featuring bhajans, a fire puja, instruction in the Surya Yantra process, and a special group healing with the energy of Surya (the Sun).
Saturday is a full-day culminating gathering featuring bhajans, a fire puja, instruction in the Surya Yantra process, and a special group healing with the energy of Surya (the Sun).
Add a donation for Madhukara
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