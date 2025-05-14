12 Week Summer Rookie Program

Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you are comfortably able to meet all of your basic needs and you have access to financial savings and/or expendable income for “wants”. By choosing this price, you are “paying it forward” and contributing to a more equitable world by supporting program access for those with less.

Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you are comfortably able to meet all of your basic needs and you have access to financial savings and/or expendable income for “wants”. By choosing this price, you are “paying it forward” and contributing to a more equitable world by supporting program access for those with less.

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