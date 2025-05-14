12 Week Summer Rookie Program

Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you are comfortably able to meet all of your basic needs and you have access to financial savings and/or expendable income for “wants”. By choosing this price, you are “paying it forward” and contributing to a more equitable world by supporting program access for those with less.
Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you are comfortably able to meet all of your basic needs and you have access to financial savings and/or expendable income for “wants”. By choosing this price, you are “paying it forward” and contributing to a more equitable world by supporting program access for those with less.
Sliding Scale
$70
Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you are comfortably able to meet all of your basic needs and you have access to financial savings and/or expendable income for “wants”.
Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you are comfortably able to meet all of your basic needs and you have access to financial savings and/or expendable income for “wants”.
Sliding Scale
$60
Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you are able to meet your basic needs and have some expendable income but must be selective about where to spend it.
Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you are able to meet your basic needs and have some expendable income but must be selective about where to spend it.
Sliding Scale
$50
Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you stress about meeting your basic needs but are regularly able to achieve them and have some expendable income but must be selective about where to spend it.
Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you stress about meeting your basic needs but are regularly able to achieve them and have some expendable income but must be selective about where to spend it.
Sliding Scale
$40
Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you frequently stress about meeting basic needs & don’t always achieve them. And/or if you are unemployed, underemployed, or have unstable employment.
Registration for 12 week program. Choose this option if you frequently stress about meeting basic needs & don’t always achieve them. And/or if you are unemployed, underemployed, or have unstable employment.
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