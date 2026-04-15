Summer Roundup

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Summer Roundup

About this event

Summer Roundup 40th Anniversary

25012 Beauchamp Branch Rd

Denton, MD 21629, USA

Come one and all!
Pay what you can
40th Anniversary T-Shirt to Support our Scholarship Fund
Pay what you can

Purchase your 40th Anniversary T-shirt to support our scholarship fund. You will be enabling girls to come to camp who may not have the financial ability to do so. You will also be empowering our young woman who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities to further their education to become the leaders of tomorrow. You may purchase just the shirt of $25, or up your amount to donate to this worthy cause.

Add a donation for Summer Roundup

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!