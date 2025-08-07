Hosted by

San Marcos Dance Team

Summer Sampler Silent Auction

Knights Center - SMHS

$60

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Lululemon Giftcard ($100)

Lululemon Travel Toiletry Bag ($48)

Stanley 30 oz Tumbler ($35)

Multi-loop Stretch Strap

Sliders

Foam Roller


Total Value: $198


$55

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Signed Baseball: Pitchers D. Cease and N. Pivetta ($100)

Padres Baseball Hat ($20)

Padres Blanket ($20)

Padres Socks ($17)

Home Sweet SD Home Wall Art ($15)

Padres Car Coaster ($10)

Padres Stickers ($5)

Padres Yearbook


Total Value $187

On Pointe and On Par
$250

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

4 gift certificates for one complimentary round of golf on the South Course Monday - Sunday any time

Each certificate also includes up to three guests at 50%

off the applicable rate!

Golf fee & cart fee included

* Gift certificates expire on 4/30/26

La Costa Hat


Total Value $875

Twirl into Tranquility
$55

Starting bid

Basket item (Retail Price)

Sei Bella Honey & Rose Soothing Foam Cleanser ($33)

Sei Bella Honey & Rose Toning Mist ($31)

Sei Bella Honey & Rose Daily Soothing Lotion ($54)

Sei Bella Picture Perfect Nail Polish - Polaroid ($12)

Sei Bella Picture Perfect Nail Polish – Pic Perfect ($12)

Sei Bella GNO Hydrating Overnight Mask ($42)

Sei Bella GNO Lip Duo ($25)

Sei Bella GNO Eye Shadow Palette ($44)

Sei Bella GNO Bath Salt Set ($34)

Spoiled Child Spa Head Band ($25)


Total Value $317

Shine and Shimmy with La Jolla Cosmetic Surgery Centre
$200

Starting bid

ALASTIN SKINCARE PRODUCTS

• C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum

• HA Immerse Serum

• Restorative Neck Complex

• HydraTint Sunscreen

• G e n t l e C l e a n s e r

• A-Illuminate Brightening Serum

• R e n e w a l Retinol .25

• Transform Body Treatment

• Resurface Skin Polisher


HAIR CARE

• Nutrafol Hair Shampoo

• Nutrafol Hair Conditioner

• Nutrafol Scalp Mask


SPA SWAG

• Salt and Stone Candle

• Aquis Rapid Dry Hair Towel

• Eye Masks

• LJCSC Glass Water Bottle

• LJCSC Beach Towel

• LJCSC Signature Scent Candle


Total Value $1,150


Neiman Marcus Beauty
$65

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum ($176)


Chanel Mirror Zipper Pouch

Creed Soap

La Mer Deep Renewing Hydration Mask

La Mer Eye Concentrate

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Eye Color

Dr. Few Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Tom Ford Lip Color in Clementine

Retrouve Voyage Nutrient Face Serum

Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray

Oribe Apres Beach Wave & Shine Spray

Miriam Quevedo Sublime Gold Hair Mask

Miriam Quevedo Black Baccara Hair Mask

Weekly Decree Airbrushing Acid

Silver makeup case


Total Value $550


Cozy Night In
$40

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

2 Bottles Caymus 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon ($100)

Fuzzy Blanket

Two Acrylic wine glasses 

Acrylic beverage tub


Total Value $143

*Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on campus. See Christy

McGrath after the event to pick up your winnings.


Perk Up And Pirouette
$10

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Gift Card ($25)

Tumbler ($23)


Total Value $48


Step Up to the Screen
$50

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

2 Bottles Caymus 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon ($100)

Cinepolis La Costa TC: 2 Complimentary Tickets (Use by 10/2025) ($40)

Cinepolis La Costa TC : 2 Free ICEE Vouchers (Use by 12/5/2025) ($10)

Acrylic Serving Bowl ($12)

Candy & Popcorn ($10)

Cinepolis Water Bottle

Cinepolis Popcorn Voucher (Use by 8/31/2025)


Total Value $172

Wine Not?
$45

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

2 Bottles Caymus 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon ($100)

Porto Vino Canvas Wine Tote 

2 Acrylic Wine Glasses

Beach Towel


Total Value: $153

*Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on campus. See Christy

McGrath after the event to pick up your winnings.

Plié and Pamper with Khara Collective
$55

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Turkish soft blanket ($40)

Birdbath Salty Skin Scrub ($28)

Vanilla reed diﬀuser and sticks ($25)

Blue and white splash proof makeup bag ($20)

Fragrance candle ($20)

Shea hand cream ($15)

Mistral soap ($15)

Pathology 5 min eye and lip gels ($13)

Poppy and Pout lip balm ($11)


Total Value: $187

SMHS ASB Sports Pass and Spirit Pack
$70

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

SMHS Knights crew neck sweatshirt, size: large ($60)

ASB sports pass for entry to all home games,

excluding CIF ($50)

SM long sleeve v-neck raglan t-shirt, size: medium ($40)

SMHS Knights drawstring bag ($25)

Knights belt bag ($20)

SM Beanie ($20)

Knights mug ($10)

Knights lanyard ($10)


Total Value: $235

2025 SMHS Football Season Reserved Parking Space #1
$50

Starting bid

1 reserved parking space for all regular-season home football games, must claim by 7:30pm

2025 SMHS Football Season Reserved Parking Space #2
$50

Starting bid

1 reserved parking space for all regular-season home football games, must claim by 7:30pm

Stage Ready with Glow Theory
$55

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

$500 Laser credit ($500)

VISIA Skin Analysis ($150)

Glow VIP Membership (includes 15% oﬀ services like botox, injectables, laser treatments, facials, skin care products) ($150)

4 medical grade skin care samples ($75)

Glow Theory tote bag ($25)


Total Value: $900


Leaping into Local Roots
$35

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

$50 Local Roots gift card ($50)

2 Local Roots branded glasses ($30)

Local Roots Kombucha T-shirt Size Large ($25)

Local Roots branded growler ($20)

Local Roots sticker


Total Value: $125

Stay In or Go Out
$75

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

2 Tickets to “Small” Old Globe Theater Balboa Park ($72)

$50 Shake Shack gift card ($50)

Games: Think N Sync, Chess, Checkers, Chinese Checkers, Dominoes ($27)

$25 Albertsons gift card ($25)

Generosity Cellars California Rosé Wine ($30)

Cozy Throw Blanket ($20)

Wine Opener ($10)

Decorative bin with lid ($15)


SMALL

-“When you’re born small, you can make it big as

a jockey … until you start to grow” Sept 27-Oct 19


Total Value: $249

Whale of a Dance
$120

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

4 tickets to SD Whale Watch Tour ($260)

COOLA Fragrance Free 6 oz spray ($28)

COOLA Tropical Coconut stick spf 30 .6oz ($24)

COOLA Fragrance Free Body creme 5 oz ($28)

COOLA Guava Mango 2 oz spray ($12)

Binoculars ($25)

Hat S/M ($15)

Reusable Anchor Gift Box ($8)


Total Value: $400


Bling it to the Floor
$90

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

$150 Gorjana gift card ($150)

$100 Swirl Boutique gift card ($100)

$50 Everbowl gift card ($50)


Swirl Boutique

2 locations, Encinitas: 123 N. El Camino Real in same shopping

center as Sephora, and Carlsbad: 560 Grand Ave in Carlsbad

Villag


Total Value: $300

Spotlight on Him
$75

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

$150 Municipal gift card ($150)

Steve Madden Watch ($75)

Clinique For Men set, face wash, cream shave,

anti-age moisturizer ($18)

Dr Squatch natural bar soap ($7)



Total Value: $250


Driven to Dance
$135

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

SuperStar 1 year Super Protect Unlimited car wash membership for 1 car ($410)

Air vent phone mount ($12)

Nu Finish Scratch Dr ($12)

Interior Detail kit with 5 brushes, microfiber cloth,

magic cleaning gel ($10)

ArmorAll 4-in-1 emergency tool: flashlight, emergency beacon, seatbelt cutter, glass breaker ($8)

Tire pressure gage with 4 valve caps ($3)



Total Value: $455

Lash Out and Glow
$50

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Lash extensions Full Set, Michelle at Lash Loft Encinitas ($160)

Lash Lift and Tint, Michelle at Lash Loft Encinitas ($125)

Wendis Aposhian Skincare ($100)

COOLA Classic Body Sunscreen 5 oz SPF 50 ($28)

COOLA Mineral Body Sunscreen Tropical Coconut ($28)

Bliss Rose Quartz Facial Roller and Gua Sha ($18)



Total Value: $467


Lash, Lacquer, and Leap
$115

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Lash extensions Full Set, Michelle at Lash Loft Encinitas ($160)

Lash Lift and Tint, Michelle at Lash Loft Encinitas ($125)

Paint Nail Bar Gift Card ($60)

COOLA Classic Body Sunscreen Guava Mango 3.4oz ($18)

COOLA Classic Sunscreen Spray Guava Mango $12


Paint Nail Bar

292 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas


Total Value: $375


Sashay & Lashé
$35

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

La Costa Lash Gift Certificate for Starter Set of Lashes ($210)

Eyelash Cleaner ($15)

Eyelash Brush ($15)


Total Value: $230

Comp Team Ready
$75

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

$50 Everbowl gift card ($50)

COOLA Sunless Tan ($45)

Urban Decay Naked2 eyeshadow pallet ($35)

Mac Fix + Stayover setting spray ($18)

Various hair ties, bobby pins, enough to share with a friend! ($25)

Cherry motif bathroom tote ($13)

Biofreeze Pain relieving spray ($18)

3 Arbonne Energy Fizz Stick ($9)

Makeup remover wipes, q-tips ($8)

Got2b glued blasting freeze spray ($7)

Got2b ultra glued invincible styling gel ($6)

Tide To Go stain remover stick, lint remover brush ($5)

2 Vitamin C Immune support packets Boar bristle brush ($4)

Avoiding the last minute shopping scramble (Priceless)


Total Value: $244

Ice Scream You Scream
$35

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Elite Gourmet Electric Motorized Ice Cream/Gelato Maker ($60)

Coops Original Hot Fudge/Salted Caramel Sauce ($23)

Ice Cream Scoop with Soft Handle ($12)

Assorted Sprinkles ($15)

Ice Cream Cones ($8)

Maraschino Cherries ($8)


Total Value: $126


Hello Pumpkin
$25

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Pumpkin Spice Cozy Blanket ($22)

Hello Fall Dish Towels ($17)

Fall Snacks ($15)

Fall Decor ($10)

Pumpkin Placemats ($10)

Cozy Socks ($10)

Pumpkin Spice Soy Candle ($10)


Total Value: $94

Pick Your Pleasure
$55

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

$25 Chipotle Gift Card ($25)

$25 Starbucks Gift Card ($25)

$25 Jersey Mike’s Gift Card ($25)

$25 Lululemon Gift Card ($25)

$25 Sephora Gift Card ($25)

$25 One4All Gift Card ($25)

$15 Target Gift Card ($15)

$15 In-N-Out Gift Card ($15)

Cork Board ($12)


Total Value: $192

Night at the Movies
$35

Starting bid

Basket Items (Value)

Regal Movie Box (includes 2 movie tickets, 2 snack packs) ($50)

Ceramic Popcorn Bowl ($25)

Movie Night Popcorn Kernel & Popcorn Seasoning Set ($20)

Assorted Movie Candy ($10)

Popcorn Boxes ($8)

“Do Not Disturb, I’m Watching Movies” Ankle Socks ($7)


Total Value: $120


