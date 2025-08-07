Summer Sampler Silent Auction

Hosted by
Knights Center - SMHS
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Lululemon Giftcard ($100)
Lululemon Travel Toiletry Bag ($48)
Stanley 30 oz Tumbler ($35)
Multi-loop Stretch Strap
Sliders
Foam Roller
Total Value: $198
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Signed Baseball: Pitchers D. Cease and N. Pivetta ($100)
Padres Baseball Hat ($20)
Padres Blanket ($20)
Padres Socks ($17)
Home Sweet SD Home Wall Art ($15)
Padres Car Coaster ($10)
Padres Stickers ($5)
Padres Yearbook
Total Value $187
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
4 gift certificates for one complimentary round of golf on the South Course Monday - Sunday any time
Each certificate also includes up to three guests at 50%
off the applicable rate!
Golf fee & cart fee included
* Gift certificates expire on 4/30/26
La Costa Hat
Total Value $875
Starting bid
Basket item (Retail Price)
Sei Bella Honey & Rose Soothing Foam Cleanser ($33)
Sei Bella Honey & Rose Toning Mist ($31)
Sei Bella Honey & Rose Daily Soothing Lotion ($54)
Sei Bella Picture Perfect Nail Polish - Polaroid ($12)
Sei Bella Picture Perfect Nail Polish – Pic Perfect ($12)
Sei Bella GNO Hydrating Overnight Mask ($42)
Sei Bella GNO Lip Duo ($25)
Sei Bella GNO Eye Shadow Palette ($44)
Sei Bella GNO Bath Salt Set ($34)
Spoiled Child Spa Head Band ($25)
Total Value $317
Starting bid
ALASTIN SKINCARE PRODUCTS
• C-Radical Defense Antioxidant Serum
• HA Immerse Serum
• Restorative Neck Complex
• HydraTint Sunscreen
• G e n t l e C l e a n s e r
• A-Illuminate Brightening Serum
• R e n e w a l Retinol .25
• Transform Body Treatment
• Resurface Skin Polisher
HAIR CARE
• Nutrafol Hair Shampoo
• Nutrafol Hair Conditioner
• Nutrafol Scalp Mask
SPA SWAG
• Salt and Stone Candle
• Aquis Rapid Dry Hair Towel
• Eye Masks
• LJCSC Glass Water Bottle
• LJCSC Beach Towel
• LJCSC Signature Scent Candle
Total Value $1,150
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Chanel Chance Eau de Parfum ($176)
Chanel Mirror Zipper Pouch
Creed Soap
La Mer Deep Renewing Hydration Mask
La Mer Eye Concentrate
Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Eye Color
Dr. Few Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Tom Ford Lip Color in Clementine
Retrouve Voyage Nutrient Face Serum
Oribe Maximista Thickening Spray
Oribe Apres Beach Wave & Shine Spray
Miriam Quevedo Sublime Gold Hair Mask
Miriam Quevedo Black Baccara Hair Mask
Weekly Decree Airbrushing Acid
Silver makeup case
Total Value $550
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
2 Bottles Caymus 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon ($100)
Fuzzy Blanket
Two Acrylic wine glasses
Acrylic beverage tub
Total Value $143
*Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on campus. See Christy
McGrath after the event to pick up your winnings.
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Gift Card ($25)
Tumbler ($23)
Total Value $48
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
2 Bottles Caymus 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon ($100)
Cinepolis La Costa TC: 2 Complimentary Tickets (Use by 10/2025) ($40)
Cinepolis La Costa TC : 2 Free ICEE Vouchers (Use by 12/5/2025) ($10)
Acrylic Serving Bowl ($12)
Candy & Popcorn ($10)
Cinepolis Water Bottle
Cinepolis Popcorn Voucher (Use by 8/31/2025)
Total Value $172
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
2 Bottles Caymus 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon ($100)
Porto Vino Canvas Wine Tote
2 Acrylic Wine Glasses
Beach Towel
Total Value: $153
*Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on campus. See Christy
McGrath after the event to pick up your winnings.
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Turkish soft blanket ($40)
Birdbath Salty Skin Scrub ($28)
Vanilla reed diﬀuser and sticks ($25)
Blue and white splash proof makeup bag ($20)
Fragrance candle ($20)
Shea hand cream ($15)
Mistral soap ($15)
Pathology 5 min eye and lip gels ($13)
Poppy and Pout lip balm ($11)
Total Value: $187
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
SMHS Knights crew neck sweatshirt, size: large ($60)
ASB sports pass for entry to all home games,
excluding CIF ($50)
SM long sleeve v-neck raglan t-shirt, size: medium ($40)
SMHS Knights drawstring bag ($25)
Knights belt bag ($20)
SM Beanie ($20)
Knights mug ($10)
Knights lanyard ($10)
Total Value: $235
Starting bid
1 reserved parking space for all regular-season home football games, must claim by 7:30pm
Starting bid
1 reserved parking space for all regular-season home football games, must claim by 7:30pm
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
$500 Laser credit ($500)
VISIA Skin Analysis ($150)
Glow VIP Membership (includes 15% oﬀ services like botox, injectables, laser treatments, facials, skin care products) ($150)
4 medical grade skin care samples ($75)
Glow Theory tote bag ($25)
Total Value: $900
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
$50 Local Roots gift card ($50)
2 Local Roots branded glasses ($30)
Local Roots Kombucha T-shirt Size Large ($25)
Local Roots branded growler ($20)
Local Roots sticker
Total Value: $125
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
2 Tickets to “Small” Old Globe Theater Balboa Park ($72)
$50 Shake Shack gift card ($50)
Games: Think N Sync, Chess, Checkers, Chinese Checkers, Dominoes ($27)
$25 Albertsons gift card ($25)
Generosity Cellars California Rosé Wine ($30)
Cozy Throw Blanket ($20)
Wine Opener ($10)
Decorative bin with lid ($15)
SMALL
-“When you’re born small, you can make it big as
a jockey … until you start to grow” Sept 27-Oct 19
Total Value: $249
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
4 tickets to SD Whale Watch Tour ($260)
COOLA Fragrance Free 6 oz spray ($28)
COOLA Tropical Coconut stick spf 30 .6oz ($24)
COOLA Fragrance Free Body creme 5 oz ($28)
COOLA Guava Mango 2 oz spray ($12)
Binoculars ($25)
Hat S/M ($15)
Reusable Anchor Gift Box ($8)
Total Value: $400
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
$150 Gorjana gift card ($150)
$100 Swirl Boutique gift card ($100)
$50 Everbowl gift card ($50)
Swirl Boutique
2 locations, Encinitas: 123 N. El Camino Real in same shopping
center as Sephora, and Carlsbad: 560 Grand Ave in Carlsbad
Villag
Total Value: $300
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
$150 Municipal gift card ($150)
Steve Madden Watch ($75)
Clinique For Men set, face wash, cream shave,
anti-age moisturizer ($18)
Dr Squatch natural bar soap ($7)
Total Value: $250
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
SuperStar 1 year Super Protect Unlimited car wash membership for 1 car ($410)
Air vent phone mount ($12)
Nu Finish Scratch Dr ($12)
Interior Detail kit with 5 brushes, microfiber cloth,
magic cleaning gel ($10)
ArmorAll 4-in-1 emergency tool: flashlight, emergency beacon, seatbelt cutter, glass breaker ($8)
Tire pressure gage with 4 valve caps ($3)
Total Value: $455
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Lash extensions Full Set, Michelle at Lash Loft Encinitas ($160)
Lash Lift and Tint, Michelle at Lash Loft Encinitas ($125)
Wendis Aposhian Skincare ($100)
COOLA Classic Body Sunscreen 5 oz SPF 50 ($28)
COOLA Mineral Body Sunscreen Tropical Coconut ($28)
Bliss Rose Quartz Facial Roller and Gua Sha ($18)
Total Value: $467
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Lash extensions Full Set, Michelle at Lash Loft Encinitas ($160)
Lash Lift and Tint, Michelle at Lash Loft Encinitas ($125)
Paint Nail Bar Gift Card ($60)
COOLA Classic Body Sunscreen Guava Mango 3.4oz ($18)
COOLA Classic Sunscreen Spray Guava Mango $12
Paint Nail Bar
292 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas
Total Value: $375
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
La Costa Lash Gift Certificate for Starter Set of Lashes ($210)
Eyelash Cleaner ($15)
Eyelash Brush ($15)
Total Value: $230
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
$50 Everbowl gift card ($50)
COOLA Sunless Tan ($45)
Urban Decay Naked2 eyeshadow pallet ($35)
Mac Fix + Stayover setting spray ($18)
Various hair ties, bobby pins, enough to share with a friend! ($25)
Cherry motif bathroom tote ($13)
Biofreeze Pain relieving spray ($18)
3 Arbonne Energy Fizz Stick ($9)
Makeup remover wipes, q-tips ($8)
Got2b glued blasting freeze spray ($7)
Got2b ultra glued invincible styling gel ($6)
Tide To Go stain remover stick, lint remover brush ($5)
2 Vitamin C Immune support packets Boar bristle brush ($4)
Avoiding the last minute shopping scramble (Priceless)
Total Value: $244
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Elite Gourmet Electric Motorized Ice Cream/Gelato Maker ($60)
Coops Original Hot Fudge/Salted Caramel Sauce ($23)
Ice Cream Scoop with Soft Handle ($12)
Assorted Sprinkles ($15)
Ice Cream Cones ($8)
Maraschino Cherries ($8)
Total Value: $126
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Pumpkin Spice Cozy Blanket ($22)
Hello Fall Dish Towels ($17)
Fall Snacks ($15)
Fall Decor ($10)
Pumpkin Placemats ($10)
Cozy Socks ($10)
Pumpkin Spice Soy Candle ($10)
Total Value: $94
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
$25 Chipotle Gift Card ($25)
$25 Starbucks Gift Card ($25)
$25 Jersey Mike’s Gift Card ($25)
$25 Lululemon Gift Card ($25)
$25 Sephora Gift Card ($25)
$25 One4All Gift Card ($25)
$15 Target Gift Card ($15)
$15 In-N-Out Gift Card ($15)
Cork Board ($12)
Total Value: $192
Starting bid
Basket Items (Value)
Regal Movie Box (includes 2 movie tickets, 2 snack packs) ($50)
Ceramic Popcorn Bowl ($25)
Movie Night Popcorn Kernel & Popcorn Seasoning Set ($20)
Assorted Movie Candy ($10)
Popcorn Boxes ($8)
“Do Not Disturb, I’m Watching Movies” Ankle Socks ($7)
Total Value: $120
