Sumac Elementary School Parent Faculty Association

Hosted by

Sumac Elementary School Parent Faculty Association

About this event

Summer Sendoff Pool Party

405 Bedford Pl

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, USA

General Admission
$40

*one ticket per person


Enjoy swimming (with two lifeguards on duty for safety), plus a bounce house. Capture the memories at our photo booth, dance along to a live DJ, and cool off with a delicious ice cream bar. We’ll have food and beverages provided for both kids and adults, so all you need to bring is your swimsuit and your summer spirit.


Sponsor a guest
$40

If you would like to make a donation to sponsor another child, your generosity is greatly appreciated and helps make this event accessible to all families.

Add a donation for Sumac Elementary School Parent Faculty Association

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