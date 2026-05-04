Summer Sendoff Pool Party

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About this event
*one ticket per person
Enjoy swimming (with two lifeguards on duty for safety), plus a bounce house. Capture the memories at our photo booth, dance along to a live DJ, and cool off with a delicious ice cream bar. We’ll have food and beverages provided for both kids and adults, so all you need to bring is your swimsuit and your summer spirit.
If you would like to make a donation to sponsor another child, your generosity is greatly appreciated and helps make this event accessible to all families.
$
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