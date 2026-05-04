Whole Heart Health

Offered by

Whole Heart Health

About this shop

Summer Shirt Fundraiser

Love Your Neighbor Tee item
Love Your Neighbor Tee
$35

This is a soft unisex shirt. Front right chest will have the Whole Heart Health logo while the back will be our "LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR, FEED THEM TOO" design.

Strong Not Skinny Crop item
Strong Not Skinny Crop
$35

This is a comfort colors middie tee. Soft and perfect for out and about or moving your body.

Shipping for up to THREE shirts item
Shipping for up to THREE shirts
$6

This is the shipping cost for up to 3 shirts. Pick up will be in Denham Springs off Dunn Road, Baton Rouge in Goodwood Area, or in the City of Central at Kaizen Coworking. Please make every attempt if you are local to Baton Rouge to choose pick up. We are working on a pick up location in Baton Rouge.

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Shipping for FOUR or MORE Shirts item
Shipping for FOUR or MORE Shirts
$10

This is the shipping cost for 3 or more shirts. Pick up will be in Denham Springs off Dunn Road, Baton Rouge in Goodwood Area, or in the City of Central at Kaizen Coworking. Please make every attempt if you are local to Baton Rouge to choose pick up. We are working on a pick up location in Baton Rouge.

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Add a donation for Whole Heart Health

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!