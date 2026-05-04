Summer Shirt Fundraiser

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This is a soft unisex shirt. Front right chest will have the Whole Heart Health logo while the back will be our "LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR, FEED THEM TOO" design.
This is a comfort colors middie tee. Soft and perfect for out and about or moving your body.
This is the shipping cost for up to 3 shirts. Pick up will be in Denham Springs off Dunn Road, Baton Rouge in Goodwood Area, or in the City of Central at Kaizen Coworking. Please make every attempt if you are local to Baton Rouge to choose pick up. We are working on a pick up location in Baton Rouge.
This is the shipping cost for 3 or more shirts. Pick up will be in Denham Springs off Dunn Road, Baton Rouge in Goodwood Area, or in the City of Central at Kaizen Coworking. Please make every attempt if you are local to Baton Rouge to choose pick up. We are working on a pick up location in Baton Rouge.
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