FORT BEND 4-H PARENT ADVISORY BOARD

Hosted by

FORT BEND 4-H PARENT ADVISORY BOARD

About this event

Summer Shoot Out

1302 Band Rd

Rosenberg, TX 77471, USA

Fri 5/29, 9-10am, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Fri 5/29, 10-11am, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Fri 5/29, 11am-Noon, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Fri 5/29, Noon-1pm, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Fri 5/29, 1-2pm, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Fri 5/29, 2-3pm, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Fri 5/29, 3-4pm, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Fri 5/29, 4-5pm, STANDING .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Standing position shooting only.

Fri 5/29, 5-6pm, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Sat 5/30, 9-10am, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Sat 5/30, 10-11am, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Sat 5/30, 11-Noon, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Sat 5/30, Noon-1pm, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Sat 5/30, 1pm-2pm, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Sat 5/30, 2-3pm, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Sat 5/30, 3-4pm, Prone .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.

Sat 5/30, 4-5pm, STANDING .22 Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

50 Foot shooting distance; indoors

Standing shooting position only.

Fri 5/29, Noon-2pm, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Fri 5/29, 2-4pm, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Fri 5/29, 4-6pm, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Sat 5/30, 9-10am, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Sat 5/30, 10-Noon, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Sat 5/30, 11am-Noon, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Sat 5/30, Noon-2pm, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Sat 5/30, 1-2pm, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Sat 5/30, 2-4pm, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Sat 5/30, 4-5pm, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

Sat 5/30, 5-6pm, Archery Shooter
$50

Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.

20 Meter shooting distance; indoors

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