Summer Shoot Out

About this event
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Standing position shooting only.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Prone / lying down shooting only. Bring your own floor mat if desired.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
50 Foot shooting distance; indoors
Standing shooting position only.
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Shooters should arrive 30 minutes before shooting time for equipment inspection, verification, and safety briefing.
20 Meter shooting distance; indoors
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!