Summer Silent Auction

Matrix Enetgeics and Liquid Fish Modalities Anaxareian first was exposed to Energetic Healing/Transfomation through his first Chi Kung teacher John Davidson founder of the Taoist Sanctuary in San Diego, California, and the first non-Chinese to be taught Kung Fu and Chinese Medicine, including Chi Healing and Bone Setting by the first known Taoist Monk to emigrate to the United States. His introduction to this kind of transformation was from studying Reiki in the 90's, and getting his Reiki Master Attunement in 2000, as well studying Merkaba Meditation and Golden Flower of Life Healing. This was followed by studying Matrix Energetics (ME) in 2004, and participating in its first Practitioner Trainiing Program in 2006, and being a part of the first class of graduating Matrix Energetic Practitioners. ME and a very small but efficient modality called My Liquid Fish, (MLF,) developed by another ME student are the core of his current practice. In addition he has studied Soulwisdom, Spiritual Response Therapy, and Theta Healing,. Ideas from these other four modalities may be integrated into his foundation of ME and MLF. He enjoys MLF for creating profound energetic shifts while actively having the client participate actively in their own transformation, while ME provides an extraordinary foundation and model for how and why such seemingly "magical" modalities work at all. In a 75 minute session, he spends time learning the client's desires for transformation, and helping them to articulate the transformation in a clean,r concise manner that is declarative, in the affirmative, and in the present tense. This may turn out to simply be a doorway into the energetic transformation process, but clear and distinct doorways lead to greater outcomes. Many times, they even become realized, lived experiences. Value: $120

