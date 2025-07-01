Summer Silent Auction

This handmade incense dish holds the stick vertically for a space efficient way of catching ash. The toasty brown clay has speckles that can be seen even through the glaze, making for a beautifully natural look to this small dish (3 inch diameter).
From the Artist: I am Cait Davis, a potter from a rich lineage of makers and performers, born and raised in Philadelphia. I have dedicated my life to working with clay so I can make functional pieces with a quiet beauty, one that I hope brings ease and comfort to people’s lives. Everything I make is a labor of love, and is built on a foundation of the work my family and mentors started years ago.
Retail Price $25
Crystal Journey Gift Basket + Event Ticket
$30
★ Black Tourmaline specimen
★ "Mood Crystals" book
★ Admission to one upcoming Community Crystals & Reiki Circle (3/30 or 4/27 or 5/25)
Retail: $50.00
Ceramic Incense Dish (Midnight Run)
$15
The Ultimate Handy Guide. Virtual S.x Re-Education Workshop
$22
This is a skill building virtual pre-recorded workshop.
A’magine earned her Master’s degree in Human Sexuality Education at New York University and has been teaching and speaking about feminism and sexuality for over two decades. Formerly known as Amy Jo Goddard, she is author of Woman on Fire: Nine Elements to Wake up Your Erotic Energy, Personal Power and Sexual Intelligence and co-author of the best-selling classic Lesbian Sex Secrets for Men, both published by Penguin Random House.
Hand Thrown Bowl by Alison Hartman
$33
Alison Hartman
Ceramic Incense Dish (Mocha Swirl)
$15
This handmade incense dish holds the stick vertically for a space efficient way of catching ash. The toasty brown clay has speckles that can be seen even through the glaze, making for a beautifully natural look to this small dish (3 inch diameter).
From the Artist: I am Cait Davis, a potter from a rich lineage of makers and performers, born and raised in Philadelphia. I have dedicated my life to working with clay so I can make functional pieces with a quiet beauty, one that I hope brings ease and comfort to people’s lives. Everything I make is a labor of love, and is built on a foundation of the work my family and mentors started years ago.
Retail Price $25
Sophia Wise One's Medicine Caller’s Box Set
$44
As we search for repair for our inner worlds and outer culture, we need new ways to be together, and the Medicine Caller’s Box Set offers a delightful solution for finding ourselves and each other in an intimate and meaningful way. This book and deck serve as a community builder, deepening intimacy with the self and others through a DIY training course or Summer Camp in a Box! It presents a choose-your-own-adventure experience that encompasses self-development, group games, and healing circle processes. While it shares similarities with other popular decks, books, and online resources, the Medicine Caller’s Box Set is distinctly unique in how it seamlessly merges the tender and vulnerable aspects of healing with creativity, self-expression, and compassionate play. This innovative approach gamifies healing, allowing individuals to engage in the journey alone, with friends and loved ones, or even with total strangers who may become lifelong friends.
Retail $111.00
90-Min Crystal Reiki Session in Baltimore, MD
$60
Sessions with Nereus North Goldstar are always uniquely crafted for the individual.
★ All sessions begin with a conversation to assess what's ripe for the client; physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually.
★ Based on this intake, Nereus creates a beautiful, customized, crystal array to support the session.
★ In the midst of this crystal vortex, a Reiki session is offered, which can commence quietly or with conversation.
★ Nereus typically employs some sound tools like singing bowls and tuning forks through the healing session.
Crystal Reiki Sessions are 90 minutes and are offered on a sliding scale from $60 – $145.
Reclaim Life with Sarah Paz Hyde 1:1 Session
$60
Customized 1-on-1 Private Session:
Customized to Meet Your Needs:
✨ Silent Auction Winner Receives: 1-Hour personal session of your choosing
✨ Blendable Options: sound meditation, Lucia light session, voice activation, handpan immersion
✨ Upgrades Available: add friends and family or extend the time and go deeper
🔮 Location & Date TBD
🔮 Redeemable thru June 2025
🔮 $120 value
🔗 SarahPazHyde.com
🔗 IG: @sarah.paz.hyde
75-Minute remote Energetic Transformation Session
$60
Matrix Enetgeics and Liquid Fish Modalities
Anaxareian first was exposed to Energetic Healing/Transfomation through his first Chi Kung teacher John Davidson founder of the Taoist Sanctuary in San Diego, California, and the first non-Chinese to be taught Kung Fu and Chinese Medicine, including Chi Healing and Bone Setting by the first known Taoist Monk to emigrate to the United States.
His introduction to this kind of transformation was from studying Reiki in the 90's, and getting his Reiki Master Attunement in 2000, as well studying Merkaba Meditation and Golden Flower of Life Healing. This was followed by studying Matrix Energetics (ME) in 2004, and participating in its first Practitioner Trainiing Program in 2006, and being a part of the first class of graduating Matrix Energetic Practitioners. ME and a very small but efficient modality called My Liquid Fish, (MLF,) developed by another ME student are the core of his current practice. In addition he has studied Soulwisdom, Spiritual Response Therapy, and Theta Healing,. Ideas from these other four modalities may be integrated into his foundation of ME and MLF. He enjoys MLF for creating profound energetic shifts while actively having the client participate actively in their own transformation, while ME provides an extraordinary foundation and model for how and why such seemingly "magical" modalities work at all.
In a 75 minute session, he spends time learning the client's desires for transformation, and helping them to articulate the transformation in a clean,r concise manner that is declarative, in the affirmative, and in the present tense. This may turn out to simply be a doorway into the energetic transformation process, but clear and distinct doorways lead to greater outcomes. Many times, they even become realized, lived experiences.
Value: $120
Online Vocal Vinyasa Class with Allison Way
$60
This work shop is an invitation to a transformative Professional Voice Lesson.
You're invited to stretch your body and your vocal cords!
Unleash your creative power!
Unlock your singing potential with an In-Person Group Voice Lesson!
Explore the metaphysical nature of sound and singing through the use of affirmations
Learn how to heal your body singing
whether you're a beginner or looking to refine your skills, this session will help you improve your vocal technique, confidence, and performance.
Retails $100-150
Ceramic Tea (Light) House
$75
This hand built luminary was salt fired in a wood kiln. After carefully crafting the house out of clay, I spent a weekend working with a crew to maintain a nearly 2,500 degree wood fire that swirled around our pots, carrying along waves of molten glass that lapped upon this house and left behind rivulets of vitrified wood and salt. It’s a pretty rad process to go through and makes a house that is all the more beautiful for all it went through to get here, just like you.
From the Artist: I am Cait Davis, a potter from a rich lineage of makers and performers, born and raised in Philadelphia. I have dedicated my life to working with clay so I can make functional pieces with a quiet beauty, one that I hope brings ease and comfort to people’s lives. Everything I make is a labor of love, and is built on a foundation of the work my family and mentors started years ago.
Retail Price $120
Earth Warrior Creation Pack
$88
This is a magical gift basket filled with all things Earth Warrior created and related. Rain Warfield, Our Earth Warrior, is an artist and leader in the Regenerative Living movement. This basket contains artworks of Rain in various forms, Earth Warrior trinkets, and tools to amplify your own regenerative lifestyle.
Specifically it includes 3 large prints including 2 artworks and an original poem, 4 smaller prints, an array of stickers, and a magnet strip, all with original Earth Warrior designs. It also includes some incense, a journal, 2 coffee table books, a small decor item, and a Divine Nature oracle deck and book set.
This is a great basket for updating home decor, conscious space building, or distributing to others to pay the Earth Warrior spirit forward even further!
Retail Value $200+
Private 1:1 Coaching Session with A'magine
$120
Private Breakthrough Session with A'magine. A’magine earned her Master’s degree in Human Sexuality Education at New York University and has been teaching and speaking about feminism and sexuality for over two decades. Formerly known as Amy Jo Goddard, she is author of Woman on Fire: Nine Elements to Wake up Your Erotic Energy, Personal Power and Sexual Intelligence and co-author of the best-selling classic Lesbian Sex Secrets for Men, both published by Penguin Random House.
Soul Unification and Healing Session with Sophia & Nicholas
$150
Most sessions are about 1.5-3 hours. It is determined by the flow of the medicine and intuition.
Bring your healing intention and we will use acupuncture, bodywork, reiki, soul journey work, sacred sexuality coaching, spiritual counseling, and herbal consultation to support the fulfillment of your healing mission.
Session Value - Usual Sliding Scale $333-$888
13.5” Smoky Quartz Tower
$300
Donated by Kaiya Larson from Indigo Restorative Health
Join Nicholas Tomaskovic-Devey and Sophia Wise One for a transformative 7-day retreat in Ireland's Sacred Southwest, where you'll immerse yourself in the ancient wisdom of Sacred Ireland through our Soul Unification and Heart Song Initiative. This journey will guide you through powerful meditations, vocal activations, and energetic practices at some of Ireland's most sacred sites, fostering healing, illumination, and a deeper connection to your true self. Rediscover your inner voice and align with the universal consciousness in this unique, all-inclusive spiritual adventure.
*Sacred Ireland Tour Ticket
We are thrilled to offer this unique program in our silent auction. To maintain the retreat's exceptional quality, $5000 of the proceeds will cover essential costs such as travel, accommodations, and expert guidance. Any additional funds raised will directly benefit the Radio Promotion and its mission.
Your generous bid supports a great cause and helps sustain the transformative impact of the Sacred Ireland Tour. Thank you for your support and for joining us on this extraordinary journey!
12-Day Sacred Ireland Guided Tour Summer Solstice 2026
$6,500
Embark on a transformative 12-day journey through the mystical landscapes of Ireland during the summer solstice of 2026. This retreat invites you to explore sacred sites, including healing waters and stone circles, engaging in powerful practices of Soul Unification and Heart Song Initiative. Discover the ancient wisdom of Ireland, connect with your intuitive gifts, and experience profound healing and illumination amidst the enchanting beauty of megalithic and medieval Ireland.
*Sacred Ireland Tour Ticket
We are thrilled to offer this unique program in our silent auction. To maintain the retreat's exceptional quality, $6000 of the proceeds will cover essential costs such as travel, accommodations, and expert guidance. Any additional funds raised will directly benefit the Radio Promotion and its mission.
Your generous bid supports a great cause and helps sustain the transformative impact of the Sacred Ireland Tour. Thank you for your support and for joining us on this extraordinary journey!
Sacred Bleeding Kit Book
$5
Sacred Bleeding Kit Book
$5
A Blakeley Original Painting
$5
A Blakeley Original Painting
$5
A Blakeley Original Painting
$5
14” crystal singing bowl in A 432hz
$50
This Bowl has been in Nicholas's collection for years and needs a new home. Small manufacturing defect doesn't allow it to resonate very long. Still a lovely bowl, tone, and piece of quartz.
A Blakeley Original Painting
$25
A Blakeley Original Painting
$10
A Blakeley Original Painting
$15
A Blakeley Original Painting
$15
A Blakeley Original Painting
$10
A Blakeley Original Collage
$15
A Blakeley Original Collage
$15
A Blakeley Original Collage
$12
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot
$15
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot
$15
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot & Fowers
$15
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot
$15
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot
$15
Anna Demetrides Wood Fired Pot
$15
11” Crystal bowl in D 432hz
$88
Donated by Nicholas. This bowl is valued at $100-300.
