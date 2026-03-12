Summer Sing 2026: Louder Than Words (Youth Chorus)

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$
Registration fee for the youth community chorus.
Registration fee for the youth chorus that includes an additional $25 donation to cover fee waivers, and provide financial support for future Summer Sing programming.
Registration fee for the youth chorus that includes an additional $50 donation to cover fee waivers, and provide financial support for future Summer Sing programming.
Registration fee for the youth chorus that includes an additional $75 donation to cover fee waivers and provide financial support for future Summer Sing programming.
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