Lehigh Valley Chorale

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Lehigh Valley Chorale

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Summer Sing 2026: Louder Than Words (Youth Chorus)

Williams Center for the Arts

730 High St, Easton, PA 18042, USA

Add a donation for Lehigh Valley Chorale

$

Youth Chorus: Registration Fee
$25

Registration fee for the youth community chorus.

Youth Chorus Elevated Registration Fee (Bronze Sponsor)
$50

Registration fee for the youth chorus that includes an additional $25 donation to cover fee waivers, and provide financial support for future Summer Sing programming.

Youth Chorus: Elevated Registration Fee (Silver Sponsor)
$75

Registration fee for the youth chorus that includes an additional $50 donation to cover fee waivers, and provide financial support for future Summer Sing programming.

Youth Chorus: Elevated Registration Fee (Gold Sponsor)
$100

Registration fee for the youth chorus that includes an additional $75 donation to cover fee waivers and provide financial support for future Summer Sing programming.

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