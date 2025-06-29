Summer Sings

Group singing lessons
Come sing with us! We will work on breath control, articulation, navigating sheet music, vocal flexibility and technique while learning music from classic musicals. Students will sing with the group, and as a soloist if they choose. Anyone
who chooses to sing as a soloist will walk away with a song excerpt appropriate to use at theater auditions! Older students will receive a folder of sheet music to take home with them. Younger students will receive lyric sheets. However, reading ability is not required.
Mondays :
2:15-3:30 Ages 9-14 $45
July 7, 14, 21, 28 and August 4 (5 weeks)
Per diem option is available if you cannot attend all 5 dates. Email [email protected]
directly to set up.
Location: South Toledo
Siblings and parents are welcome to stay at the location during the classes.
Bring a water bottle.
Group singing lessons
Come sing with us! We will work on breath control, articulation, navigating sheet music, vocal flexibility and technique while learning music from classic musicals. Students will sing with the group, and as a soloist if they choose. Anyone
who chooses to sing as a soloist will walk away with a song excerpt appropriate to use at theater auditions! Older students will receive a folder of sheet music to take home with them. Younger students will receive lyric sheets. However, reading ability is not required.
Mondays :
2:15-3:30 Ages 9-14 $45
July 7, 14, 21, 28 and August 4 (5 weeks)
Per diem option is available if you cannot attend all 5 dates. Email [email protected]
directly to set up.
Location: South Toledo
Siblings and parents are welcome to stay at the location during the classes.
Bring a water bottle.