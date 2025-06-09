Raise a glass and toast to the end of summer at our Summer Sips Wine Pairing event. This elegant evening brings together the best of both worlds as Time for Wine and Heavenly Tasties team up to offer residents a night of delicious food expertly paired with a selection of fine wines. Whether you're a wine enthusiast or simply looking for a relaxing night out in great company, this event promises a flavorful celebration to close out the season. Don’t miss this perfect summer send-off filled with community, cuisine, and conversation. Pre purchase tickets on Townsq.io. No refunds will be issued within 3 business days prior to the event.