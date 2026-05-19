Summer Sizzle

Hosted by
About this event
Vendors are invited to sell and showcase their products and services to a wide range of audiences and take advantage of on-the-spot sales, building client lists and direct marketing. Appropriate items are those that would appeal to women and/or men.
This is a ticketed event with a host of attendees that will be shopping and socializing!!
Vendors can opt into the “vendor gift” option by paying $100 towards the registration and donate a gift with a $25 cash value.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!