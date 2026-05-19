Hosted by

Daughters Of Isis Of North & South America

About this event

Summer Sizzle

4314 Curtis Ave

Baltimore, MD 21226, USA

General Admission
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Vendor Fee
$100

Vendors are invited to sell and showcase their products and services to a wide range of audiences and take advantage of on-the-spot sales, building client lists and direct marketing.  Appropriate items are those that would appeal to women and/or men.

This is a ticketed event with a host of attendees that will be shopping and socializing!!

Vendors can opt into the “vendor gift” option by paying $100 towards the registration and donate a gift with a $25 cash value.

Add a donation for Daughters Of Isis Of North & South America

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