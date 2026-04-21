Sequoia-Pacifica Region No 11 of Sweet Adelines, Inc.

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Sequoia-Pacifica Region No 11 of Sweet Adelines, Inc.

About this event

Region 11 Summer Sizzler 2026

1605 Burnley St

Camarillo, CA 93010, USA

Region 11 Member with All-Access Pass Membership
Free

For Region 11 Members who purchased the All-Access Pass Membership. Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.

Region 11 Member with A La Carte Membership - Adult
$120

For Region 11 Adult members who purchased only the base Membership for Regional Dues. Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.

Region 11 Member with A La Carte Membership - 50+Year Member
$60

For Region 11 50+ Year members who purchased only the base Membership for Regional Dues. Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.

Region 11 Member with A La Carte Membership - Youth Member
$60

For Region 11 Youth (under 26) members who purchased only the base Membership for Regional Dues. Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.

General Admission - Adult (non-Region 11 Member)
$120

Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.

General Admission - Youth Under 26 (non-Region 11 Member)
$60

Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.

Winners' Circle Show
$30

Enjoy a fabulous show featuring the Region 11 Winners' Circle and special guest performers. Proceeds from this ticket type go to assist the Winners' Circle's mission to help develop and promote quartet singing in the Region.

Add a donation for Sequoia-Pacifica Region No 11 of Sweet Adelines, Inc.

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