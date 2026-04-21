Region 11 Summer Sizzler 2026

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About this event
For Region 11 Members who purchased the All-Access Pass Membership. Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.
For Region 11 Adult members who purchased only the base Membership for Regional Dues. Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.
For Region 11 50+ Year members who purchased only the base Membership for Regional Dues. Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.
For Region 11 Youth (under 26) members who purchased only the base Membership for Regional Dues. Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.
Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.
Includes access to all classes and the Novice/Double Quartet Contest.
Enjoy a fabulous show featuring the Region 11 Winners' Circle and special guest performers. Proceeds from this ticket type go to assist the Winners' Circle's mission to help develop and promote quartet singing in the Region.
$
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