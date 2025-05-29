Summer Soiree 2025

This sponsorship level supports attendance for two students at the event and includes two event tickets for your organization. As a Community Partner, your name or logo will be prominently featured on event signage and in our digital program. You'll also receive acknowledgment across our social media platforms, and your logo or name will be displayed on our website for a full year. In addition, you'll receive a special spotlight mention in our annual Impact Report or newsletter, highlighting your commitment to youth empowerment and community engagement.
This sponsorship level supports attendance for two students at the event and includes two event tickets for your organization. As a Community Partner, your name or logo will be prominently featured on event signage and in our digital program. You'll also receive acknowledgment across our social media platforms, and your logo or name will be displayed on our website for a full year. In addition, you'll receive a special spotlight mention in our annual Impact Report or newsletter, highlighting your commitment to youth empowerment and community engagement.
Team Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
The Team Level sponsorship funds a scholarship for one deserving student and includes two event tickets. In addition to all the Community Partner benefits, Team sponsors enjoy enhanced visibility with their logo featured on digital materials and highlighted in social media spotlights. You'll receive a live shout-out during the event, and your logo will be included in the official event recap video. Sponsors at this level will also be invited to take a group photo with student honorees and fellow supporters. As a valued partner, you'll have the opportunity to speak or participate in one of Career Day Inc.’s school-year panels, helping to inspire students firsthand.
The Team Level sponsorship funds a scholarship for one deserving student and includes two event tickets. In addition to all the Community Partner benefits, Team sponsors enjoy enhanced visibility with their logo featured on digital materials and highlighted in social media spotlights. You'll receive a live shout-out during the event, and your logo will be included in the official event recap video. Sponsors at this level will also be invited to take a group photo with student honorees and fellow supporters. As a valued partner, you'll have the opportunity to speak or participate in one of Career Day Inc.’s school-year panels, helping to inspire students firsthand.
Associate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
The Associate Level sponsorship supports one full Career Day Inc. school panel program and includes four event tickets. In addition to receiving all the benefits of a Team Sponsor, Associate sponsors enjoy even greater visibility and engagement opportunities. You’ll be invited to speak at your sponsored school panel and receive prominent logo placement on our step-and-repeat banner for the entire year. This level also includes an exhibit table at the event to directly connect with attendees. To further amplify your brand, we’ll conduct a professionally filmed podcast-style interview (on-site or virtual), along with 2–3 fully edited, branded video clips for your organization’s use (a $2,000 value).
*Please note: Several of these benefits extend throughout the 2025–2026 school year, including year-long promotional support via Career Day Inc.’s social media channels—providing lasting recognition for your commitment to youth empowerment.
The Associate Level sponsorship supports one full Career Day Inc. school panel program and includes four event tickets. In addition to receiving all the benefits of a Team Sponsor, Associate sponsors enjoy even greater visibility and engagement opportunities. You’ll be invited to speak at your sponsored school panel and receive prominent logo placement on our step-and-repeat banner for the entire year. This level also includes an exhibit table at the event to directly connect with attendees. To further amplify your brand, we’ll conduct a professionally filmed podcast-style interview (on-site or virtual), along with 2–3 fully edited, branded video clips for your organization’s use (a $2,000 value).
*Please note: Several of these benefits extend throughout the 2025–2026 school year, including year-long promotional support via Career Day Inc.’s social media channels—providing lasting recognition for your commitment to youth empowerment.
Soirée Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
The Soirée Level sponsorship supports a full-day Career Day Inc. program and funds a student scholarship, directly contributing to both immediate impact and long-term inspiration. This premier sponsorship includes six event tickets and all Associate Level benefits, along with enhanced opportunities for visibility and engagement. Soirée sponsors receive an on-stage speaking opportunity during the event, as well as the option to participate in the sponsored full-day program or record a personalized welcome message to students. You'll also receive a professionally produced 60–90 second video highlighting your mission and the impact of your support (a $4,000 value), plus the opportunity to include your product or brand in event gift bags. To ensure lasting recognition, your organization will receive quarterly social media shout-outs and year-round promotional support through Career Day Inc.’s digital channels.
*Please note: Many benefits at this level extend through the 2025–2026 school year, providing sustained exposure and deeper alignment with our mission to empower youth through career inspiration.
The Soirée Level sponsorship supports a full-day Career Day Inc. program and funds a student scholarship, directly contributing to both immediate impact and long-term inspiration. This premier sponsorship includes six event tickets and all Associate Level benefits, along with enhanced opportunities for visibility and engagement. Soirée sponsors receive an on-stage speaking opportunity during the event, as well as the option to participate in the sponsored full-day program or record a personalized welcome message to students. You'll also receive a professionally produced 60–90 second video highlighting your mission and the impact of your support (a $4,000 value), plus the opportunity to include your product or brand in event gift bags. To ensure lasting recognition, your organization will receive quarterly social media shout-outs and year-round promotional support through Career Day Inc.’s digital channels.
*Please note: Many benefits at this level extend through the 2025–2026 school year, providing sustained exposure and deeper alignment with our mission to empower youth through career inspiration.
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