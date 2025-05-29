Summer Soiree 2025

The Soirée Level sponsorship supports a full-day Career Day Inc. program and funds a student scholarship, directly contributing to both immediate impact and long-term inspiration. This premier sponsorship includes six event tickets and all Associate Level benefits, along with enhanced opportunities for visibility and engagement. Soirée sponsors receive an on-stage speaking opportunity during the event, as well as the option to participate in the sponsored full-day program or record a personalized welcome message to students. You'll also receive a professionally produced 60–90 second video highlighting your mission and the impact of your support (a $4,000 value), plus the opportunity to include your product or brand in event gift bags. To ensure lasting recognition, your organization will receive quarterly social media shout-outs and year-round promotional support through Career Day Inc.’s digital channels. *Please note: Many benefits at this level extend through the 2025–2026 school year, providing sustained exposure and deeper alignment with our mission to empower youth through career inspiration.

The Soirée Level sponsorship supports a full-day Career Day Inc. program and funds a student scholarship, directly contributing to both immediate impact and long-term inspiration. This premier sponsorship includes six event tickets and all Associate Level benefits, along with enhanced opportunities for visibility and engagement. Soirée sponsors receive an on-stage speaking opportunity during the event, as well as the option to participate in the sponsored full-day program or record a personalized welcome message to students. You'll also receive a professionally produced 60–90 second video highlighting your mission and the impact of your support (a $4,000 value), plus the opportunity to include your product or brand in event gift bags. To ensure lasting recognition, your organization will receive quarterly social media shout-outs and year-round promotional support through Career Day Inc.’s digital channels. *Please note: Many benefits at this level extend through the 2025–2026 school year, providing sustained exposure and deeper alignment with our mission to empower youth through career inspiration.

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