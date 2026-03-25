Seeds of Wonder Inc

Hosted by

Seeds of Wonder Inc

About this event

Summer Soirée

21 Litchfield Rd

Kittery, ME 03904, USA

Guest ticket
$150

$150 per person to enjoy all the evening will bring--

Donation Ticket
$150

For those who are not able to attend but would like to support Seeds of Wonder by purchasing a 100% tax deductible Donation Ticket--or multiple!

SPONSOR the EVENT
$500

Help offset the cost of the event for greater financial gain for the school. Sponsors of $500 or more may choose to be acknowledged on our website footer with your name or business logo.

To sponsor the event at a higher level, please use the Additional Donation option or contact [email protected]

Add a donation for Seeds of Wonder Inc

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