Summer Soirée

About this event
$150 per person to enjoy all the evening will bring--
For those who are not able to attend but would like to support Seeds of Wonder by purchasing a 100% tax deductible Donation Ticket--or multiple!
Help offset the cost of the event for greater financial gain for the school. Sponsors of $500 or more may choose to be acknowledged on our website footer with your name or business logo.
To sponsor the event at a higher level, please use the Additional Donation option or contact [email protected]
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!