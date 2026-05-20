Summer Soirée: Excellence in Full Bloom

About this event
Logo on event backdrop, full-page program ad, speaking opportunity, VIP table for 10 + 5 tickets, and social media recognition.
Logo on backdrop, half-page program ad, reserved table for 10, event recognition, and social media promotion.
Quarter-page program ad, 4 event tickets, event recognition, and social media promotion.
2 event tickets, listing in program booklet, event recognition, and social media promotion.
$
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