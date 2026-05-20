Hosted by

Florida A&M University National Alumni Association Polk County Chapter

About this event

Summer Soirée: Excellence in Full Bloom

2220 Lake Ariana Blvd

Auburndale, FL 33823, USA

General Admission
$75
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

Logo on event backdrop, full-page program ad, speaking opportunity, VIP table for 10 + 5 tickets, and social media recognition.

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

Logo on backdrop, half-page program ad, reserved table for 10, event recognition, and social media promotion.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Quarter-page program ad, 4 event tickets, event recognition, and social media promotion.

Bronze Sponsor
$500

2 event tickets, listing in program booklet, event recognition, and social media promotion.

Add a donation for Florida A&M University National Alumni Association Polk County Chapter

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