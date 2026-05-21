Sigma Rho Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc

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Sigma Rho Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc

About this event

Summer Soiree - The Ultimate Charter Day Rooftop Social

63 N B.B. King Blvd

Memphis, TN 38103, USA

General Admission
$40

🎟️ GENERAL ADMISSION 🎟️


Get ready for an elevated summer experience at the Summer Soiree: The Ultimate Charter Day Rooftop Social — Denim & Sundress Edition! Join an unforgettable evening of music, networking, rooftop views, cocktails, and grown-and-sexy vibes in the heart of downtown Memphis.


Your General Admission ticket grants access to:
✨ The full rooftop social experience
🎶 Live DJ & entertainment
🍹 Access to food and drink vendors
📸 Stylish photo opportunities
🌆 Amazing rooftop atmosphere and summer energy


Grab your denim, your favorite sundress, and come ready to vibe with Memphis’ finest crowd.


Tickets are limited — secure yours today!


#SummerSoiree #GeneralAdmission #RooftopSocial #MemphisEvents #DenimAndSundress #AlphaPhiAlpha #SummerVibes

Legacy Seed Donation
Pay what you can

Your contribution to Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Rho Lambda Chapter directly funds impactful community service, mentorship programs, and academic scholarships for promising youth. By donating today, you empower our chapter to expand its outreach, uplift underserved communities, and advance our mission of developing leaders and promoting academic excellence.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!