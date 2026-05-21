🎟️ GENERAL ADMISSION 🎟️





Get ready for an elevated summer experience at the Summer Soiree: The Ultimate Charter Day Rooftop Social — Denim & Sundress Edition! Join an unforgettable evening of music, networking, rooftop views, cocktails, and grown-and-sexy vibes in the heart of downtown Memphis.





Your General Admission ticket grants access to:

✨ The full rooftop social experience

🎶 Live DJ & entertainment

🍹 Access to food and drink vendors

📸 Stylish photo opportunities

🌆 Amazing rooftop atmosphere and summer energy





Grab your denim, your favorite sundress, and come ready to vibe with Memphis’ finest crowd.





Tickets are limited — secure yours today!





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