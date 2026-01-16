Summer Solstice 2026

Elevate your Summer Solstice experience with VIP access. VIP ticket holders are invited to begin the evening atop the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch for an exclusive champagne reception and pre‑party gathering from 5:30–6:30 PM.





Enjoy breathtaking views of Bushnell Park and a one‑of‑a‑kind start to the night before joining the full celebration at the Performance Pavilion.