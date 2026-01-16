Summer Solstice 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Elevate your Summer Solstice experience with VIP access. VIP ticket holders are invited to begin the evening atop the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch for an exclusive champagne reception and pre‑party gathering from 5:30–6:30 PM.
Enjoy breathtaking views of Bushnell Park and a one‑of‑a‑kind start to the night before joining the full celebration at the Performance Pavilion.
Join us for Summer Solstice in the Park, our largest fundraiser of the year. Your ticket includes access to a festive outdoor cocktail reception at the Performance Pavilion, featuring beer, wine, and light refreshments, along with the opportunity to bid on exclusive auction items throughout the evening.
All proceeds directly support the Bushnell Park Conservancy and our year‑round work to conserve, preserve, and enhance Bushnell Park for the entire community.
Celebrate with us on the Performance Pavilion stage for an unforgettable summer evening of community, connection, and purpose.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!