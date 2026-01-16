Bushnell Park Conservancy Inc

Bushnell Park Conservancy Inc

Summer Solstice 2026 Sponsorship

Bushnell Park Performance Pavillion

Presenting Sponsor
$15,000

5 left!

• Name as Presenting Level Sponsor on all event

materials before, during, and after event

• Opportunity to make welcoming remarks at the

event

• Private VIP reception for your guests atop the

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch

• Hyperlinked logo on the BPC website for the year

as a corporate sponsor

• 15 VIP guest tickets *

* Additional VIP tickets may be purchased at $125 each

Platinum Level Sponsor
$10,000

5 left!

Name as Platinum Level Sponsor on all event

materials before, during, and after event

• Private VIP reception for your guests atop the

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch

• Hyperlinked logo on the BPC website

• 10 VIP guest tickets*

* Additional VIP tickets may be purchased at $125 each

Gold Level Sponsor
$5,000

5 left!

• Name as Gold Level Sponsor on all event materials

before, during, and after event

• Hyperlinked logo on the BPC website

• Private VIP reception for your guests atop the

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch

• 8 VIP guest tickets*

* Additional VIP tickets may be purchased at $125 each

Silver Level Sponsor
$2,500

5 left!

• Name as Silver Level Sponsor on all event materials

before, during, and after event

• Hyperlinked logo on the BPC website

• 6 guest tickets **

** Additional tickets may be purchased at $75 each

Bronze Level Sponsor
$1,000

5 left!

• Name as Bronze Level Sponsor on all event

materials before, during, and after event

• Hyperlinked company name on the BPC website, in

our newsletter, and all social media

• 4 guest tickets**

** Additional tickets may be purchased at $75 each

