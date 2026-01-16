Summer Solstice 2026 Sponsorship

Hosted by
5 left!
• Name as Presenting Level Sponsor on all event
materials before, during, and after event
• Opportunity to make welcoming remarks at the
event
• Private VIP reception for your guests atop the
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch
• Hyperlinked logo on the BPC website for the year
as a corporate sponsor
• 15 VIP guest tickets *
* Additional VIP tickets may be purchased at $125 each
5 left!
• Name as Platinum Level Sponsor on all event
materials before, during, and after event
• Private VIP reception for your guests atop the
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch
• Hyperlinked logo on the BPC website
• 10 VIP guest tickets*
* Additional VIP tickets may be purchased at $125 each
5 left!
• Name as Gold Level Sponsor on all event materials
before, during, and after event
• Hyperlinked logo on the BPC website
• Private VIP reception for your guests atop the
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch
• 8 VIP guest tickets*
* Additional VIP tickets may be purchased at $125 each
5 left!
• Name as Silver Level Sponsor on all event materials
before, during, and after event
• Hyperlinked logo on the BPC website
• 6 guest tickets **
** Additional tickets may be purchased at $75 each
5 left!
• Name as Bronze Level Sponsor on all event
materials before, during, and after event
• Hyperlinked company name on the BPC website, in
our newsletter, and all social media
• 4 guest tickets**
** Additional tickets may be purchased at $75 each
