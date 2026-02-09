SUMMER SOLSTICE FESTIVAL - 2026

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About this event
For Those Who Refuse to Participate at a JV Level
If you’re going to show up… show up like a legend.
The Olympian Package is the “go big or go home” option. It’s not basic. It’s not modest. It’s not “I’ll just grab coffee.”
It’s the full-send, chest-out, gold-medal experience.
✅ Loaded Hospitality Suite – Kick back with your fellow warriors and enjoy premium refreshments, a stacked hot dog bar, and plenty of crave-worthy snacks to keep you fueled. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, camaraderie, and well-earned indulgence — because champions know how to refuel in style.
✅ Deluxe Breakfast Buffet (Friday & Saturday)
Because Olympians don’t survive on granola bars.
✅ Grand Saturday Feast
A spread so good you’ll consider pacing yourself. (You won’t. But you’ll consider it.)
✅ Gecko Degree
Join us as we embark on a journey of knowledge and enlightenment with the prestigious Gecko Degree—a unique blend of spiritual growth and educational exploration. This experience goes beyond traditional learning, offering wisdom, self-discovery, and a deeper connection to the world around us.
Prestigious Gecko Pin included
✅ Bourbon Tasting
Enjoy an enlightening and entertaining session with T16’s very own connoisseur of fine spirits, "Sasquatch". Join us as he shares his knowledge and expertise, guiding us through a tasting experience that’s both educational and enjoyable!
✅ Putting Contest
Get ready to putt all skill levels at the ultimate T16 Putting Tournament—where it’s not just about the putt, but the party that comes with it. All skill levels welcome. Fun guaranteed.
Expect wild twists, unexpected challenges, and plenty of laughs.
✅ Ultimate Bowling Experience
But this isn’t your typical night at the lanes—oh no, we’re throwing in some wild and unexpected shenanigans to keep things interesting! (shoes not included).
✅Mohave Shrine Club Visit
Spending some time at the Mohave Shrine Club — where fellowship runs strong, laughter comes easy, and a well-poured adult beverage pairs perfectly with great company. A place where stories are shared, bonds are strengthened, and brotherhood is always on tap.
✅River Boat Cruise
Limited tickets available:
Hop aboard for a riverboat cruise on the Colorado River — fresh air, beautiful views, and not a single email in sight. Just smooth waters, good company, and a front-row seat to some of the best scenery around.
✅ Also included is a limited-production T-16 Summer Solstice T-Shirt — created exclusively for this event.
Featuring the official logo (shown on this page) boldly displayed on the back, this shirt isn’t just apparel… it’s bragging rights you can wear.
Once they’re gone, they’re gone.
And just when you thought the Olympian Package couldn’t get any better…
We’re including a one-of-a-kind, worth-absolutely-nothing commemorative pin.
That’s right.
Limited edition.
Highly exclusive.
Financially useless.
But priceless in bragging rights.
Wear it proudly. Trade it never. Explain it often.
one charge - $49.00 savings
Experience our Loaded Hospitality Suite, where comfort, camaraderie, and top-tier service come together for an unforgettable time. Enjoy access to a fully stocked suite filled with great company, premium refreshments, and plenty of fun!
Your package includes:
✅ Loaded Hospitality Suite – Kick back with your fellow warriors and enjoy premium refreshments, a stacked hot dog bar, and plenty of crave-worthy snacks to keep you fueled. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, camaraderie, and well-earned indulgence — because champions know how to refuel in style.
✅ Deluxe Breakfast Buffet (Friday & Saturday) – Start your mornings right with a hearty selection of breakfast favorites to fuel your day.
✅ Grand Saturday Feast – A mouthwatering spread featuring a variety of delicious options, perfect for gathering with friends and celebrating in style.
Join us as we embark on a journey of knowledge and enlightenment with the prestigious Gecko Degree—a unique blend of spiritual growth and educational exploration. This experience goes beyond traditional learning, offering wisdom, self-discovery, and a deeper connection to the world around us.
Prestigious Gecko Pin included
Limited to 20 - Enjoy an enlightening and entertaining session with T16’s very own connoisseur of fine spirits, "Sasquatch". Join us as he shares his knowledge and expertise, guiding us through a tasting experience that’s both educational and enjoyable! If you were there last year - you know how good of a tasting this is.
Get ready to roll with bowlers of all skill levels at the ultimate T16 Bowling Tournament—where it’s not just about strikes and spares, but also about having an absolute blast! Whether you're a seasoned pro, a casual bowler, or someone who just enjoys the chaos of a good time, this tournament is designed for everyone.
But this isn’t your typical night at the lanes—oh no, we’re throwing in some wild and unexpected shenanigans to keep things interesting! (shoes not included).
Get ready to putt all skill levels at the ultimate T16 Putting Tournament—where it’s not just about the putt, but the party that comes with it. All skill levels welcome. Fun guaranteed.
Expect wild twists, unexpected challenges, and plenty of laughs.
Take your passion to the next level by immersing yourself in the art and craftsmanship of this organization. This is more than just learning—it’s about mastering the finer details, honing your skills, and embracing the dedication it takes to become a true Artisan
Looking to make a questionable investment? Want to own a rare, limited-production piece of history that will most certainly appreciate in sentimental value but absolutely not in monetary worth? Well, you’re in luck!
Introducing the T16 Limited-Edition Bolo Tie—crafted with expert indifference and designed to be the perfect conversation starter (or ender, depending on the crowd). This bolo is so exclusive that in just a few short years, it’ll be utterly worthless, making it the ultimate collector’s item for those who love irony.
But hey, it’s stylish, it’s unique, and if nothing else, it’ll make you look like someone who makes bold fashion choices with no regrets. So grab one now before they disappear into obscurity—because let’s be honest, they probably won’t be making a comeback anytime soon. If you order within the next 24 hours you can buy 2 for $60.00 while supplies last.
Spending some time at the Mohave Shrine Club — where fellowship runs strong, laughter comes easy, and a well-poured adult beverage pairs perfectly with great company. A place where stories are shared, bonds are strengthened, and brotherhood is always on tap.
Limited tickets available:
Hop aboard for a riverboat cruise on the Colorado River — fresh air, beautiful views, and not a single email in sight. Just smooth waters, good company, and a front-row seat to some of the best scenery around.
Created exclusively for this event.
Featuring the official logo (shown on this site) boldly displayed on the back, this shirt isn’t just apparel… it’s bragging rights you can wear.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!