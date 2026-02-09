SUMMER SOLSTICE FESTIVAL - 2026

For Those Who Refuse to Participate at a JV Level

If you’re going to show up… show up like a legend.





The Olympian Package is the “go big or go home” option. It’s not basic. It’s not modest. It’s not “I’ll just grab coffee.”

It’s the full-send, chest-out, gold-medal experience.





🏆 Here’s What Your Inner Champion Gets:

✅ Loaded Hospitality Suite – Kick back with your fellow warriors and enjoy premium refreshments, a stacked hot dog bar, and plenty of crave-worthy snacks to keep you fueled. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, camaraderie, and well-earned indulgence — because champions know how to refuel in style.





✅ Deluxe Breakfast Buffet (Friday & Saturday)

Because Olympians don’t survive on granola bars.





✅ Grand Saturday Feast

A spread so good you’ll consider pacing yourself. (You won’t. But you’ll consider it.)





✅ Gecko Degree

Join us as we embark on a journey of knowledge and enlightenment with the prestigious Gecko Degree—a unique blend of spiritual growth and educational exploration. This experience goes beyond traditional learning, offering wisdom, self-discovery, and a deeper connection to the world around us.





Prestigious Gecko Pin included





✅ Bourbon Tasting

Enjoy an enlightening and entertaining session with T16’s very own connoisseur of fine spirits, "Sasquatch". Join us as he shares his knowledge and expertise, guiding us through a tasting experience that’s both educational and enjoyable!





✅ Putting Contest

Get ready to putt all skill levels at the ultimate T16 Putting Tournament—where it’s not just about the putt, but the party that comes with it. All skill levels welcome. Fun guaranteed.

Expect wild twists, unexpected challenges, and plenty of laughs.





✅ Ultimate Bowling Experience

But this isn’t your typical night at the lanes—oh no, we’re throwing in some wild and unexpected shenanigans to keep things interesting! (shoes not included).





✅Mohave Shrine Club Visit

Spending some time at the Mohave Shrine Club — where fellowship runs strong, laughter comes easy, and a well-poured adult beverage pairs perfectly with great company. A place where stories are shared, bonds are strengthened, and brotherhood is always on tap.





✅River Boat Cruise

Limited tickets available:

Hop aboard for a riverboat cruise on the Colorado River — fresh air, beautiful views, and not a single email in sight. Just smooth waters, good company, and a front-row seat to some of the best scenery around.





✅ Also included is a limited-production T-16 Summer Solstice T-Shirt — created exclusively for this event.





Featuring the official logo (shown on this page) boldly displayed on the back, this shirt isn’t just apparel… it’s bragging rights you can wear.





Once they’re gone, they’re gone.





And just when you thought the Olympian Package couldn’t get any better…





We’re including a one-of-a-kind, worth-absolutely-nothing commemorative pin.

That’s right.

Limited edition.

Highly exclusive.

Financially useless.

But priceless in bragging rights.

Wear it proudly. Trade it never. Explain it often.





one charge - $49.00 savings