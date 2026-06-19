SUMMER SOLSTICE FESTIVAL - 2027

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About this event
Chandler, AZ 85225
For Those Who Refuse to Participate at a JV Level
If you’re going to show up… show up like a legend.
The Olympian Package is the “go big or go home” option. It’s not basic. It’s not modest. It’s not “I’ll just grab coffee.”
It’s the full-send, chest-out, gold-medal experience.
*Note - this package does not include Artisan Degree.
✅ Loaded Hospitality Suite – Kick back with your fellow warriors and enjoy premium refreshments, a stacked hot dog bar, and plenty of crave-worthy snacks to keep you fueled. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, camaraderie, and well-earned indulgence — because champions know how to refuel in style.
✅ Grand Saturday Feast
A spread so good you’ll consider pacing yourself. (You won’t. But you’ll consider it.)
✅ Gecko Degree
Join us as we embark on a journey of knowledge and enlightenment with the prestigious Gecko Degree—a unique blend of spiritual growth and educational exploration. This experience goes beyond traditional learning, offering wisdom, self-discovery, and a deeper connection to the world around us. Prestigious Gecko Pin included
✅ The Sasquatch Sip Session with a twist
Enjoy an enlightening and entertaining session with T16’s very own connoisseur of fine spirits, "Sasquatch". Join us as he shares his knowledge and expertise, guiding us through a tasting experience that’s both educational and enjoyable!
✅ Putting Contest
Get ready to putt all skill levels at the ultimate T16 Putting Tournament—where it’s not just about the putt, but the party that comes with it. All skill levels welcome. Fun guaranteed.
Expect wild twists, unexpected challenges, and plenty of laughs.
✅ Turtle Pub Crawl Experience
Slow and steady does NOT win this race.
Grab your crew and join us for a night of drinks, laughs, bar hopping, and brotherhood as we crawl through Chandler one stop at a time.
Shirt & Appetizers included - drinks not included
✅ Ultimate Bowling Experience
But this isn’t your typical night at the lanes—oh no, we’re throwing in some wild and unexpected shenanigans to keep things interesting! (shoes not included).
✅ Smoke Slow. Sip Smooth. Turtle Style
Puros Cigar Lounge Experience
Take a break from the festivities and unwind at Puros Cigar Lounge, where good conversation, smooth cigars, and quality spirits come together. Your ticket includes one premium cigar and one adult beverage—the perfect pairing to relax, connect with friends, and enjoy the moment. Whether you’re solving the world’s problems or simply telling stories that improve with every retelling, this experience promises a memorable evening.
Bad decisions sold separately.
Cigar Aficionado's are on site to assit in your cigar choice.
And just when you thought the Olympian Package couldn’t get any better…
We’re including a one-of-a-kind, worth-absolutely-nothing commemorative pin.
That’s right.
Limited edition.
Highly exclusive.
Financially useless.
But priceless in bragging rights.
Wear it proudly. Trade it never. Explain it often.
one charge - $ Huge Savings $
Experience our Loaded Hospitality Suite, where comfort, camaraderie, and top-tier service come together for an unforgettable time. Enjoy access to a fully stocked suite filled with great company, premium refreshments, and plenty of fun!
Your package includes:
✅ Loaded Hospitality Suite – Kick back with your fellow warriors and enjoy premium refreshments, a stacked hot dog bar, and plenty of crave-worthy snacks to keep you fueled. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, camaraderie, and well-earned indulgence — because champions know how to refuel in style.
✅ Grand Saturday Feast – A mouthwatering spread featuring a variety of delicious options, perfect for gathering with friends and celebrating in style.
Join us as we embark on a journey of knowledge and enlightenment with the prestigious Gecko Degree—a unique blend of spiritual growth and educational exploration. This experience goes beyond traditional learning, offering wisdom, self-discovery, and a deeper connection to the world around us.
Prestigious Gecko Pin included
Limited seating - Enjoy an enlightening and entertaining session with T16’s very own connoisseur of fine spirits, "Sasquatch". Join us as he shares his knowledge and expertise, guiding us through a tasting experience that’s both educational and enjoyable! If you were there last year - you know how good of a tasting this is.
Get ready to roll with bowlers of all skill levels at the ultimate T16 Bowling Tournament—where it’s not just about strikes and spares, but also about having an absolute blast! Whether you're a seasoned pro, a casual bowler, or someone who just enjoys the chaos of a good time, this tournament is designed for everyone.
But this isn’t your typical night at the lanes—oh no, we’re throwing in some wild and unexpected shenanigans to keep things interesting! (shoes not included).
Get ready to putt all skill levels at the ultimate T16 Putting Tournament—where it’s not just about the putt, but the party that comes with it. All skill levels welcome. Fun guaranteed.
Expect wild twists, unexpected challenges, and plenty of laughs.
Take your passion to the next level by immersing yourself in the art and craftsmanship of this organization. This is more than just learning—it’s about mastering the finer details, honing your skills, and embracing the dedication it takes to become a true Artisan
Looking to make a questionable investment? Want to own a rare, limited-production piece of history that will most certainly appreciate in sentimental value but absolutely not in monetary worth? Well, you’re in luck!
Introducing the T16 Limited-Edition Bolo Tie—crafted with expert indifference and designed to be the perfect conversation starter (or ender, depending on the crowd). This bolo is so exclusive that in just a few short years, it’ll be utterly worthless, making it the ultimate collector’s item for those who love irony.
But hey, it’s stylish, it’s unique, and if nothing else, it’ll make you look like someone who makes bold fashion choices with no regrets. So grab one now before they disappear into obscurity—because let’s be honest, they probably won’t be making a comeback anytime soon. If you order within the next 24 hours you can buy 2 for $50.00 while supplies last.
Puros Cigar Lounge Experience
Take a break from the festivities and unwind at Puros Cigar Lounge, where good conversation, smooth cigars, and quality spirits come together. Your ticket includes one premium cigar and one adult beverage—the perfect pairing to relax, connect with friends, and enjoy the moment. Whether you’re solving the world’s problems or simply telling stories that improve with every retelling, this experience promises a memorable evening.
Bad decisions sold separately.
Cigar Aficionado's are on site to assit in your cigar choice.
Slow and steady does NOT win this race.
Grab your crew and join us for a night of drinks, laughs, bar hopping, and brotherhood as we crawl through Chandler one stop at a time.
Light Appetizers included.
⛳ Golf Added to the Solstice Weekend!
Think you’ve got game? Prove it.
Think you don’t? Perfect—you’ll fit right in.
Join us on the San Marcos Golf Course (1 blk from the hotel) for a round filled with birdies, bogeys, cigars, and questionable scorecards. Larry will have his Calculator handy for your over achievers.
*this is not part of the Olympian Package*
if interested we will contact you with more details - price is not set yet
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!