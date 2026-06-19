SUMMER SOLSTICE FESTIVAL - 2027

For Those Who Refuse to Participate at a JV Level

If you’re going to show up… show up like a legend.





The Olympian Package is the “go big or go home” option. It’s not basic. It’s not modest. It’s not “I’ll just grab coffee.”

It’s the full-send, chest-out, gold-medal experience.

*Note - this package does not include Artisan Degree.





🏆 Here’s What Your Inner Champion Gets:

✅ Loaded Hospitality Suite – Kick back with your fellow warriors and enjoy premium refreshments, a stacked hot dog bar, and plenty of crave-worthy snacks to keep you fueled. It’s the perfect blend of comfort, camaraderie, and well-earned indulgence — because champions know how to refuel in style.





✅ Grand Saturday Feast

A spread so good you’ll consider pacing yourself. (You won’t. But you’ll consider it.)





✅ Gecko Degree

Join us as we embark on a journey of knowledge and enlightenment with the prestigious Gecko Degree—a unique blend of spiritual growth and educational exploration. This experience goes beyond traditional learning, offering wisdom, self-discovery, and a deeper connection to the world around us. Prestigious Gecko Pin included





✅ The Sasquatch Sip Session with a twist

Enjoy an enlightening and entertaining session with T16’s very own connoisseur of fine spirits, "Sasquatch". Join us as he shares his knowledge and expertise, guiding us through a tasting experience that’s both educational and enjoyable!





✅ Putting Contest

Get ready to putt all skill levels at the ultimate T16 Putting Tournament—where it’s not just about the putt, but the party that comes with it. All skill levels welcome. Fun guaranteed.

Expect wild twists, unexpected challenges, and plenty of laughs.





✅ Turtle Pub Crawl Experience

Slow and steady does NOT win this race.

Grab your crew and join us for a night of drinks, laughs, bar hopping, and brotherhood as we crawl through Chandler one stop at a time.

Sip happens - Making poor decisions slowly… like a turtle 🐢

Shirt & Appetizers included - drinks not included





✅ Ultimate Bowling Experience

But this isn’t your typical night at the lanes—oh no, we’re throwing in some wild and unexpected shenanigans to keep things interesting! (shoes not included).





✅ Smoke Slow. Sip Smooth. Turtle Style

Puros Cigar Lounge Experience

Take a break from the festivities and unwind at Puros Cigar Lounge, where good conversation, smooth cigars, and quality spirits come together. Your ticket includes one premium cigar and one adult beverage—the perfect pairing to relax, connect with friends, and enjoy the moment. Whether you’re solving the world’s problems or simply telling stories that improve with every retelling, this experience promises a memorable evening.

Bad decisions sold separately.

Cigar Aficionado's are on site to assit in your cigar choice.





And just when you thought the Olympian Package couldn’t get any better…





We’re including a one-of-a-kind, worth-absolutely-nothing commemorative pin.

That’s right.

Limited edition.

Highly exclusive.

Financially useless.

But priceless in bragging rights.

Wear it proudly. Trade it never. Explain it often.





one charge - $ Huge Savings $