Saddle Up for the 2nd Annual Summer Solstice Soiree: Derby Edition! 🐎✨

Get ready for an evening of elegance, rhythm, and community impact! The Improvement League of Plant City cordially invites you to our annual fundraising event on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM.

This year, we are bringing the spirit of the track to the Norman McLeod American Legion Post 26 for a special "Derby Edition" soiree. Dust off your finest hats and dapper suits for a night you won't want to miss!

Entertainment Lineup:

🎤 Live R&B: Featuring the soulful sounds of Tony B & Fahrenheit with the incredible Sha Simpson on vocals.

😂 Comedy: A live professional comedian to keep the laughs coming all night long.

Purpose with a Party: 🏛️ This is more than just a celebration; it is an annual fundraising event dedicated to the Bing House Museum Restoration Project. Your attendance helps us preserve a vital piece of Plant City’s history and ensure the legacy of the Bing House continues to inspire future generations.

Event Details: