Cloverlea Foundation

Hosted by

Cloverlea Foundation

About this event

Summer Solstice Stargazing and Campout

1543 Cloverlea Ln

Bedford, VA 24523, USA

Stargazing - Supported-level
Free
Don't want to camp, or is a fee a barrier to participation? We are offering this opportunity for folks to join us for just the stargazing portion. Made possible by generous contributions from our members. (Cloverlea Foundation members: this is included in your membership, so select this option for your stargazing portion!)
Stargazing - Supporting-level
$10
Join us for stargazing! Your participation helps us with the costs of renting space at Belk and Claytor Nature Center. We appreciate the support!
Stargazing - Sustaining-level
$15
We are planning more events at Belk and Claytor Nature Center this year, and additional suststaining-level contributions allow us to secure those plans ahead of time! Thank you!
Tent Camping Space - field location
$40
Good for one tent space: first-come, first-served for location choice. Recommended 4-person max per tent space (select more than 1 if you have a larger group, please).
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