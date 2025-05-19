Summer Solstice Stargazing and Campout

Don't want to camp, or is a fee a barrier to participation? We are offering this opportunity for folks to join us for just the stargazing portion. Made possible by generous contributions from our members. (Cloverlea Foundation members: this is included in your membership, so select this option for your stargazing portion!)

Don't want to camp, or is a fee a barrier to participation? We are offering this opportunity for folks to join us for just the stargazing portion. Made possible by generous contributions from our members. (Cloverlea Foundation members: this is included in your membership, so select this option for your stargazing portion!)

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