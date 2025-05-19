Summer Solstice Stargazing and Campout

Don't want to camp, or is a fee a barrier to participation? We are offering this opportunity for folks to join us for just the stargazing portion. Made possible by generous contributions from our members. (Cloverlea Foundation members: this is included in your membership, so select this option for your stargazing portion!)
Don't want to camp, or is a fee a barrier to participation? We are offering this opportunity for folks to join us for just the stargazing portion. Made possible by generous contributions from our members. (Cloverlea Foundation members: this is included in your membership, so select this option for your stargazing portion!)
Stargazing - Supporting-level
$10
Join us for stargazing! Your participation helps us with the costs of renting space at Belk and Claytor Nature Center. We appreciate the support!
Join us for stargazing! Your participation helps us with the costs of renting space at Belk and Claytor Nature Center. We appreciate the support!
Stargazing - Sustaining-level
$15
We are planning more events at Belk and Claytor Nature Center this year, and additional suststaining-level contributions allow us to secure those plans ahead of time! Thank you!
We are planning more events at Belk and Claytor Nature Center this year, and additional suststaining-level contributions allow us to secure those plans ahead of time! Thank you!
Tent Camping Space - field location
$40
Good for one tent space: first-come, first-served for location choice. Recommended 4-person max per tent space (select more than 1 if you have a larger group, please).
Good for one tent space: first-come, first-served for location choice. Recommended 4-person max per tent space (select more than 1 if you have a larger group, please).
Add a donation for Cloverlea Foundation
$
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