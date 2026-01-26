Summer Splash 202 Banner Sponsorship & Supporters

For those that already have a banner to be displayed. Any size is welcome.
Join us in celebrating the end of the homeschool year and help families prepare for the upcoming school year!
Your support makes a difference in our community. We appreciate your generosity and partnership!
Reach 1,000 attendees at our event plus whomever comes across our social media posts
Display your banner at our waterpark venue.
Exclusive Booth to showcase your promo materials.
Featured on our website for 1 year.
For those that already have a banner to be displayed. Any size is welcome.
Join us in celebrating the end of the homeschool year and help families prepare for the upcoming school year!
Your support makes a difference in our community. We appreciate your generosity and partnership!
Reach 1,000 attendees at our event plus whomever comes across our social media posts
Display your banner at our waterpark venue.
Exclusive Booth to showcase your promo materials.
Featured on our website for 1 year.
Sponsorship + Custom Banner
$199
Sponsorship benefits plus custom banner to keep. Partnered with Vista Mayor to be printed by his printing company, A small locally owned business.
Email your logo to [email protected].
Banner details:
Size: 6ft x 2.5ft
Material: Vinyl with grommets
Sponsorship benefits plus custom banner to keep. Partnered with Vista Mayor to be printed by his printing company, A small locally owned business.
Email your logo to [email protected].
Banner details:
Size: 6ft x 2.5ft
Material: Vinyl with grommets
Add a donation for Bloom Homeschool Support
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!