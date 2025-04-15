Summer Stage 2025 Sponsorship and Vendor Form

Hosted by
Premier Level (1 Available) Name/logo featured as “Presented by” sponsor across all event materials Top-tier logo placement on flyers, posters, banners, and digital promos Homepage spotlight and dedicated sponsor page on Empact Inc.’s website Multiple dedicated social media shoutouts leading up to and during the event On-stage verbal recognition throughout the event Reserved vendor table in premium location Opportunity to speak or share a message during the program
Logo included on flyers, posters, and event signage Featured on Empact Inc.’s sponsor webpage Social media recognition On-stage verbal mention Reserved vendor table at the event
Logo displayed on select digital marketing materials Listed on Empact Inc.’s website as a Gold Sponsor Group social media mention Vendor table
Name listed on Empact Inc. website Social media group shoutout Vendor table (based on availability)
Listed as a supporter on the Empact Inc. website Thank-you mention on social media
Perfect for individuals who want to boost the vibe and support the cause! Name included in "Music Lovers Circle" on the Empact website A digital thank-you badge you can share on social media That good feeling from knowing you're keeping the arts alive ❤️
As a food truck vendor you are required to have a current and valid Department of Health Permit. You are expected to setup a minimum of 1 hour prior to event. Please email business logo and Summer Stage Dates you will be in attendance to [email protected] to add on promotional materials. Please note: the cost is $100.00 per event.
