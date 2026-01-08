Summer Stages: First Stage (Ages 5-8)

Hosted by
About this event
The Princess and the Pea - This cast (ages 5-8) meets M-F, 9-11:30am, with their final performance on Saturday, 6/27/26 @ 10:30am.
The Princess and the Pea - This cast (ages 5-8) meets M-F, 12:30-3pm, with their final performance on Saturday, 6/27/26 @ 1pm.
Little Red & Friends- This cast (ages 5-8) meets M-F, 9-11:30am, with their final performance on Saturday, 8/15/26 @ 10:30am.
Little Red & Friends- This cast (ages 5-8) meets M-F, 12:30-3pm, with their final performance on Saturday, 8/15/26 @ 1pm.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!