Newington Childrens Theatre Company

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Newington Childrens Theatre Company

About this event

Summer Stages: First Stage (Ages 5-8)

136 Day St

Newington, CT 06111, USA

The Princess & the Pea - MORNING SESSION item
The Princess & the Pea - MORNING SESSION
$250

The Princess and the Pea - This cast (ages 5-8) meets M-F, 9-11:30am, with their final performance on Saturday, 6/27/26 @ 10:30am.

The Princess & the Pea - AFTERNOON SESSION item
The Princess & the Pea - AFTERNOON SESSION
$250

The Princess and the Pea - This cast (ages 5-8) meets M-F, 12:30-3pm, with their final performance on Saturday, 6/27/26 @ 1pm.

Little Red & Friends - MORNING SESSION item
Little Red & Friends - MORNING SESSION
$250

Little Red & Friends- This cast (ages 5-8) meets M-F, 9-11:30am, with their final performance on Saturday, 8/15/26 @ 10:30am.

Little Red & Friends - AFTERNOON SESSION item
Little Red & Friends - AFTERNOON SESSION
$250

Little Red & Friends- This cast (ages 5-8) meets M-F, 12:30-3pm, with their final performance on Saturday, 8/15/26 @ 1pm.

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