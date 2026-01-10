Summer Stages: In Performance (Ages 5-7)

Hosted by
About this event
How I Became a Pirate-MORNING - This cast (ages 5-7) meets 7/6-7/11, M-F, 9am-11:30am, with their final performances on Saturday, 7/11/26 @ 10am.
How I Became a Pirate- AFTERNOON - This cast (ages 5-7) meets 7/6-7/11, M-F, 12:30pm-3pm, with their final performances on Saturday, 7/11/26 @ 1pm.
Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr MORNING: This cast (ages 5-7) meets 7/20-7/24, M-F, 9-11:30am, with their final performance on Friday, 7/24/26 @ 5pm.
Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr AFTERNOON: This cast (ages 5-7) meets 7/20-7/24, M-F, 12:30pm-3pm, with their final performance on Friday, 7/24/26 @ 7:30pm.
Seussical Kids- This cast (ages 5-7) meets 8/3-8/8, M-F, 9am-11:30am, with their final performance on Saturday, 8/8/26, 10am OR 12pm
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!