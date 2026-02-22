Summer STEM Camp Registration 2026!

The Summer STEM Camp Registration fee is $120!





There is a $10 weekly STEM fee per camper. The fee helps us deliver impactful curriculum and covers the cost of project materials, equipment, and other items that make camp enjoyable for campers. The STEM fee is $60 per camper.





We’re pleased to inform you that each camper will be charged only $10 per trip during Summer STEM Camp 2026! With a total of six field trips planned over the six-week program, the total field trip fee is $60 per camper. This fee helps cover transportation, entry fees, and any additional materials needed for a full day of exploration and learning. Please note that the total registration fee of $120 per camper is due before camp begins. This advance payment ensures that we can secure transportation and make necessary arrangements for all our exciting field trips. Thank you for your support in making these enriching experiences possible for our campers!