Summer STREAMS Academy

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About this event
Cincinnati, OH 45214, USA
6 Weeks
8-3:30
Breakfast
Lunch
If you can only make 4 of the 6 weeks pay in full the Friday before the week you will be attending..
This is for those parents or guardians who need a payment plan. Remember to pay the Friday before the week you plan to attend. Example if you plan to have your child attend the first week June 8th. The fee must be paid by Friday June 5, 2026.
Those who were notified as a grant recipient should use this ticket. If you did not receive an email or text you need to select one of the other tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!