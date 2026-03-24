Staci's Promise Foundation INC

Hosted by

Staci's Promise Foundation INC

About this event

Summer STREAMS Academy

Orion Academy 1798 Queen City Ave

Cincinnati, OH 45214, USA

Full Payment
$300

6 Weeks

8-3:30

Breakfast

Lunch

4 weeks
$200

If you can only make 4 of the 6 weeks pay in full the Friday before the week you will be attending..

Weekly ticket
$50

This is for those parents or guardians who need a payment plan. Remember to pay the Friday before the week you plan to attend. Example if you plan to have your child attend the first week June 8th. The fee must be paid by Friday June 5, 2026.

Only for Grant recipients
Pay what you can

Those who were notified as a grant recipient should use this ticket. If you did not receive an email or text you need to select one of the other tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!