This camp runs June 9-13.
For kids ages 8+ with at least 2 years experience. On Monday, musicians will receive their music for the week and begin rehearsals. Each day will include instruction and rehearsal, in preparation for a final concert Friday afternoon, immediately following camp. Family and friends are invited to attend this free performance.
Campers must bring a lunch every day, except Friday when pizza will be provided.
All campers receive a camp shirt. Please indicate size below.
This camp runs June 9-13.
For kids ages 8+ with at least 2 years experience. On Monday, musicians will receive their music for the week and begin rehearsals. Each day will include instruction and rehearsal, in preparation for a final concert Friday afternoon, immediately following camp. Family and friends are invited to attend this free performance.
Campers must bring a lunch every day, except Friday when pizza will be provided.
All campers receive a camp shirt. Please indicate size below.
Summer Strings Camp JULY
$200
rate.xLeft
This camp runs July 7-11.
For kids ages 8+ with at least 2 years experience. On Monday, musicians will receive their music for the week and begin rehearsals. Each day will include instruction and rehearsal, in preparation for a final concert Friday afternoon, immediately following camp. Family and friends are invited to attend this free performance.
Campers must bring a lunch every day, except Friday when pizza will be provided.
All campers receive a camp shirt. Please indicate size below.
This camp runs July 7-11.
For kids ages 8+ with at least 2 years experience. On Monday, musicians will receive their music for the week and begin rehearsals. Each day will include instruction and rehearsal, in preparation for a final concert Friday afternoon, immediately following camp. Family and friends are invited to attend this free performance.
Campers must bring a lunch every day, except Friday when pizza will be provided.
All campers receive a camp shirt. Please indicate size below.