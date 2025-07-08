Summer Symposium Silent Auction Hosted by Malachi Winter Guard

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About this event
Starting bid
Bid for the ultimate training experience with 5 private lessons (30–45 mins each) from our world-class Malachi staff:
One winner. Five expert instructors. Unlimited growth.
Don’t miss your chance to level up with some of the best in the activity!
Starting bid
The Malachi Showcase for our 2026 season will take place January 17, 2026, and feature our Malachi Minis, Malachi A, and Malachi World casts. If you are the winning bidder, you will receive VIP seating and meal tickets. Our exact location is TBD but will be someplace within close proximity to Denver.
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Remember your favorite Malachi moments with a custom collage featuring photos from our talented photographer, Domani. And we mean it when we say "your favorite moments." You will get to choose your favorites from Domani's collection.
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Makeup pouch with mirror, makeup/hair essentials, KT tape, Tide Pen & face masks.
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First aid items, face masks/shower steamers, new set of gloves & ankle/knee braces.
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Aveda "Stress Fix" product, chamomile tea, mug, face masks, & notebook.
(Perishables not yet added, will include specialty chocolate).
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Smores kit, hammock, dry bag, thermos & accessories
(Perishables not yet added will include specialty chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers).
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Various items & custom Malachi drink coaster set from Two Ugly Dogs, a Boulder-based concrete artist.
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Various items & custom Malachi drink coaster set from Two Ugly Dogs, a Boulder-based concrete artist.
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It Ends With Us, Me Before You, All The Bright Places & Screwtape Letters
(Crocheted flowers are being added to this Bouquet)
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Bring charm and cozy countryside vibes to your home with this Rustic Farmhouse Décor Basket! This auction favorite features a curated collection of farmhouse-inspired treasures—including decorative candles, vintage-style wall art, a wine-themed accent piece, metal lantern, and seasonal touches perfect for year-round style. Beautifully arranged in a woven basket, it’s ready to warm up any space or make the perfect housewarming gift!
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Depending on your desired use, you have your choice of a custom made edge grain cutting board or a face grain charcuterie board. And to match your kitchen decor, you will have your choice of walnut, cherry, or maple, or a combination thereof. The board can also be engraved with your family name or the Malachi logo. Please wait approximately 4-6 weeks for delivery.
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Laetitia Sweet Sparkling Rose - California
Laetitia Extra Dry Sparkling Wine - California
Gracenote – Pinot Noir 2018, Russian River Valley – Sonoma County
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Riley was a straight A student at Air Academy, worked part-time, volunteered at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and was active in color guard and winter guard. The Riley Whitelaw Memorial Fund was created by Riley's family to honor her memory by helping students like Riley achieve their potential through academic scholarships and art/other grants.
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• 17" necklace
• Bracelet
• Earrings
• Ring, size 7, Zolstite stone
• All silver is 925 silver.
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Unleash your creativity with this vibrant Crafter’s Delight Basket, packed to the brim with inspiration and crafty essentials! Perfect for DIY enthusiasts, this colorful collection includes vinyl paper, embroidery thread, beading supplies, ribbons, floral embellishments, reusable water bottles, adorable fabrics, and more—plus fun surprises like stickers, art tools, and even a “Kindness Counts” reminder to inspire your next masterpiece. Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or just getting started, this cheerful bundle has something to spark your imagination and make every project pop!
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Don't miss this huge collection of retro Malachi gear, including:
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This classic WGI gift basket is full of amazing performances for the record books.
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If you know Luis and Shanee, you know they love 7-Eleven. They've assembled some of their favorites from the famous orange and green convenience mart. It ain't great for ya, but it'll be yummy. Just don't make it a habit!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!