Hosted by

Malachi Winter Guard

About this event

Sales closed

Summer Symposium Silent Auction Hosted by Malachi Winter Guard

Private Lessons Bundle item
Private Lessons Bundle
$50

Starting bid

Bid for the ultimate training experience with 5 private lessons (30–45 mins each) from our world-class Malachi staff:


  • Luis Lopez & Shanee Raneses
  • Jorge Chanax
  • Jeff Hargis
  • Jenn Carrasco
  • Dawn Webb


One winner. Five expert instructors. Unlimited growth.

Don’t miss your chance to level up with some of the best in the activity!

VIP Show Access item
VIP Show Access
$30

Starting bid

The Malachi Showcase for our 2026 season will take place January 17, 2026, and feature our Malachi Minis, Malachi A, and Malachi World casts. If you are the winning bidder, you will receive VIP seating and meal tickets. Our exact location is TBD but will be someplace within close proximity to Denver.

Malachi Custom Photo Collage by Domani item
Malachi Custom Photo Collage by Domani
$40

Starting bid

Remember your favorite Malachi moments with a custom collage featuring photos from our talented photographer, Domani. And we mean it when we say "your favorite moments." You will get to choose your favorites from Domani's collection.

The Go-To Rehearsal Bag item
The Go-To Rehearsal Bag
$50

Starting bid

  • 3 snarky t-shirts
  • Malachi joggers
  • Malachi cup
  • Tote bag
  • Rehearsal snacks


Show Day Survival Kit item
Show Day Survival Kit
$20

Starting bid

Makeup pouch with mirror, makeup/hair essentials, KT tape, Tide Pen & face masks.

Practice Day Survival Kit item
Practice Day Survival Kit
$30

Starting bid

First aid items, face masks/shower steamers, new set of gloves & ankle/knee braces.

Self-Care Basket item
Self-Care Basket
$30

Starting bid

Aveda "Stress Fix" product, chamomile tea, mug, face masks, & notebook.

(Perishables not yet added, will include specialty chocolate).

Camping Basket item
Camping Basket
$40

Starting bid

Smores kit, hammock, dry bag, thermos & accessories 

(Perishables not yet added will include specialty chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers). 

Ugly Dogs Gift Basket #1 item
Ugly Dogs Gift Basket #1
$50

Starting bid

Various items & custom Malachi drink coaster set from Two Ugly Dogs, a Boulder-based concrete artist.

Ugly Dogs Gift Basket #2 item
Ugly Dogs Gift Basket #2
$50

Starting bid

Various items & custom Malachi drink coaster set from Two Ugly Dogs, a Boulder-based concrete artist.

Book Bouquet item
Book Bouquet
$20

Starting bid

It Ends With Us, Me Before You, All The Bright Places & Screwtape Letters

(Crocheted flowers are being added to this Bouquet)

Rustic Farmhouse Decor Basket item
Rustic Farmhouse Decor Basket
$30

Starting bid

Bring charm and cozy countryside vibes to your home with this Rustic Farmhouse Décor Basket! This auction favorite features a curated collection of farmhouse-inspired treasures—including decorative candles, vintage-style wall art, a wine-themed accent piece, metal lantern, and seasonal touches perfect for year-round style. Beautifully arranged in a woven basket, it’s ready to warm up any space or make the perfect housewarming gift!

Vivid Grain Woodcraft Custom-made Cutting/Charcuterie Board item
Vivid Grain Woodcraft Custom-made Cutting/Charcuterie Board item
Vivid Grain Woodcraft Custom-made Cutting/Charcuterie Board
$50

Starting bid

Depending on your desired use, you have your choice of a custom made edge grain cutting board or a face grain charcuterie board. And to match your kitchen decor, you will have your choice of walnut, cherry, or maple, or a combination thereof. The board can also be engraved with your family name or the Malachi logo. Please wait approximately 4-6 weeks for delivery.

Wine Collection Basket item
Wine Collection Basket
$50

Starting bid

Laetitia Sweet Sparkling Rose - California

Laetitia Extra Dry Sparkling Wine - California

Gracenote – Pinot Noir 2018, Russian River Valley – Sonoma County

Riley Whitelaw Memorial Fund Basket item
Riley Whitelaw Memorial Fund Basket
$50

Starting bid

Riley was a straight A student at Air Academy, worked part-time, volunteered at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, and was active in color guard and winter guard. The Riley Whitelaw Memorial Fund was created by Riley's family to honor her memory by helping students like Riley achieve their potential through academic scholarships and art/other grants.

  • Long sleeve black tshirt
  • Short sleeve purple tshirt
  • Dough bowl 3-wick candle with refill
  • 8 oz candle tin
  • 4 oz glass candle
Olive Garden Date Night Basket item
Olive Garden Date Night Basket
$40

Starting bid

  • $50 giftcard to Olive Garden/Longhorn Steakhouse/Cheddars/Yard House/Bahama Breeze/Seasons 52
  • Bottle of Dreamtime 2019 Shiraz – South Eastern Australia
  • Picture frame for a picture from your date!
  • SunRi’s spirit 4 oz candle in glass jar with lid
  • Colorado Wildlife playing cards 
Outback Date Night Gift Basket item
Outback Date Night Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

  • $50 gift card to Outback/Carrabba’s/Bonefish Grill/Fleming’s
  • The Couples Game (that’s actually fun)
  • Picture frame for a picture from your date!
  • Bottle of Dreamtime 2021 Shiraz – South Eastern Australia
  • Bottle of 2019 Melifluo red wine – Winemaker’s blend, California
Dinner, Dessert & a Movie Gift Basket item
Dinner, Dessert & a Movie Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

  • $50 gift card to Red Robin
  • $15 gift card to Cold Stone Creamery
  • Popcorn and candy to eat while watching a movie at home!
Family Game Night Basket item
Family Game Night Basket
$30

Starting bid

  • Family 10-game set
  • Exploding Kittens game
  • Deck of cards
  • Uno game
  • Popcorn with bags
  • Sour patch kids and Junior mints candies 
Kids Activities Basket item
Kids Activities Basket
$20

Starting bid

  • Bubble tubes
  • Sidewalk chalk in holders
  • Model magic – shimmer colors
  • Cra-Z-Art 400 activities
  • MLP coloring and activities book
  • Disney’s Encanto Uno game 
Turquoise Jewelry Collection item
Turquoise Jewelry Collection
$50

Starting bid

• 17" necklace

• Bracelet

• Earrings

• Ring, size 7, Zolstite stone

• All silver is 925 silver.

Crafter's Delight Basket item
Crafter's Delight Basket
$20

Starting bid

Unleash your creativity with this vibrant Crafter’s Delight Basket, packed to the brim with inspiration and crafty essentials! Perfect for DIY enthusiasts, this colorful collection includes vinyl paper, embroidery thread, beading supplies, ribbons, floral embellishments, reusable water bottles, adorable fabrics, and more—plus fun surprises like stickers, art tools, and even a “Kindness Counts” reminder to inspire your next masterpiece. Whether you’re a seasoned crafter or just getting started, this cheerful bundle has something to spark your imagination and make every project pop!

Retro Malachi Gear Basket item
Retro Malachi Gear Basket
$50

Starting bid

Don't miss this huge collection of retro Malachi gear, including:

  • Long Sleeve Sweatshirt
  • Long Sleeve Tshirt
  • Clock Necklace
  • Water Charm
  • Crystal Charm
  • 2011 Dog Tag
  • Mini Rubber Duck - Pink
  • Heart Glasses
  • Star Glasses
  • Wgi Finalists Wrist Band
  • Heart Rock
  • Orange Slice Keychain
  • Glitter Bow
  • Mask - Covid
  • Finals Lei
  • Wgi Lanyard
  • “Keep Clam & Add More Glitter” Button
  • Mesh Blue Backpack Clip
  • Continental Divide Color Guard Circuit Patch
  • Malachi Vintage Score Card (X2)
  • Black Sunglasses
  • Domani Gift Bag
  • Rmcga 2012 Io Metal
  • 2015 Dvd Directors Cut
  • 2014 Dvd Directors Cut
  • 2012 Dvd Directors Cut
  • 2011 Dvd Directors Cut
  • 2010 Dvd Directors Cut
  • 2008 Dvd Directors Cut
Classic Winter Guard Basket item
Classic Winter Guard Basket
$50

Starting bid

This classic WGI gift basket is full of amazing performances for the record books.

  • 2014 World Championships Independent World Finals Vol 1
  • 2013 World Championships Independent Open Finals Vol  3
  • 2012 World Championships Scholastic World Finals Vol  2
  • 2012 World Championships Independent Open Finals Vol  3
  • 2012 World Championships Independent A Finals Vol  4
  • 2010 World Championships Independent Open / Scholastic Open Finals Vol  3
  • 2009 World Championships Independent A / Scholastic A Finals Volume  4
  • 2010 State
  • 2009 State
  • 1991 World Championship Independent World (Vhs)
  • 1988 World Championship Finals (Vhs)
  • 2013 Wgi Program
  • 1990 Wgi Program
  • 1989 Wgi Program
  • 1987 Wgi Program
  • 1985 Wgi Program
  • 1984 Wgi Program
  • 1983 Wgi Program
  • 1982 Wgi Program
  • 1994 - 2000 WGI Fan Favorites Vol 5
7-Eleven Inspired Gift Basket from Luis & Shanee item
7-Eleven Inspired Gift Basket from Luis & Shanee
$30

Starting bid

If you know Luis and Shanee, you know they love 7-Eleven. They've assembled some of their favorites from the famous orange and green convenience mart. It ain't great for ya, but it'll be yummy. Just don't make it a habit!

  • Dr. Pepper - 2 Bottles
  • Maruchen Yakisoba Noodles - 2 Packages
  • Golden Curry Flavor Packets - 2
  • Sam Yang Buldak Ramen - 2
  • Spam Single Slice
  • Go Go Squeeze Apple Sauce - 2
  • Flaming Hot Cheetos - 4 Snack Bags
  • Habanero Hot Sauce - 1 Bottle
  • Kraft Mac & Cheese - 2 Instant Cups
  • Starbucks $25 Gift Card

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!