The People's Community Baptist Church

Hosted by

The People's Community Baptist Church

About this event

Summer W.I.N. Music Festival 2025

31 Norwood Rd

Silver Spring, MD 20905, USA

VIP Experience (limited availability)
$60

• Special reserved seating area
• Official festival swag bag
• Enjoy exclusive hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary meal ticket.

General Admission
$35

• Entry to the festival
• Access to all performances and vendors
• Bring your own lawn chair or blanket

Children’s Admission (Ages 10-17)
$15

• Must be accompanied by an adult
• General access to festival grounds
• Access to all children games and activities

Children under 10 yrs
Free

• Must be accompanied by a parent or guardian
• No ticket required for entry
• Access to all children games and activities

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