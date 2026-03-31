The People's Community Baptist Church

Hosted by

The People's Community Baptist Church

About this event

Summer W.I.N. Music Festival 2026 - Become a Sponsor

31 Norwood Rd

Silver Spring, MD 20905, USA

TITLE SPONSOR
$15,000

KEY BENEFITS:

Exclusive naming rights, stage announcement, banner prominence, premium booth (10x20), 6 VIP passes, website & social media feature, program ad (full page)


BRAND PLACEMENT

Event named in partnership, logo on ALL signage, banners, programs, shirts, social media, press releases

PLATINUM SPONSOR
$10,000

KEY BENEFITS:

Premium booth (10x20), logo on main stage banner, 4 VIP passes, half-page program ad, social media spotlight, 3-day logo placement


BRAND PLACEMENT

Main stage banner, program (half page), all signage, website, email blasts, event shirts

GOLD SPONSOR
$5,000

KEY BENEFITS:

10x10 premium booth, logo on stage banner, 2 VIP passes, quarter-page program ad, social mention, 2-day placement


BRAND PLACEMENT

Stage banner (secondary), program, website, selected signage, social media

SILVER SPONSOR
$2,500

KEY BENEFITS:

10x10 standard booth, 4 general admission passes, logo in program, social media mention, 1-day placement


BRAND PLACEMENT

Program listing, website sponsor page, selected event signage

COMMUNITY PARTNER
$1,000

KEY BENEFITS:

Logo in program, 3 general admission passes, social media shoutout, table presence opportunity


BRAND PLACEMENT

Program, website, social post

BRONZE PARTNER
$500

KEY BENEFITS:

2 general admission passes and social media shoutout


BRAND PLACEMENT

Program, website, social post

EVENT SUPPORTER
Pay what you can

Make an impact by giving at any level to support Summer WIN 2026. Your contribution helps us create a meaningful experience for attendees while supporting our Back-to-School Drive & Giveaway and overall event needs. Every gift plays a part in making this day possible.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!