Summer W.I.N. Music Festival 2026 - Become a Sponsor

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About this event
Silver Spring, MD 20905, USA
KEY BENEFITS:
Exclusive naming rights, stage announcement, banner prominence, premium booth (10x20), 6 VIP passes, website & social media feature, program ad (full page)
BRAND PLACEMENT
Event named in partnership, logo on ALL signage, banners, programs, shirts, social media, press releases
KEY BENEFITS:
Premium booth (10x20), logo on main stage banner, 4 VIP passes, half-page program ad, social media spotlight, 3-day logo placement
BRAND PLACEMENT
Main stage banner, program (half page), all signage, website, email blasts, event shirts
KEY BENEFITS:
10x10 premium booth, logo on stage banner, 2 VIP passes, quarter-page program ad, social mention, 2-day placement
BRAND PLACEMENT
Stage banner (secondary), program, website, selected signage, social media
KEY BENEFITS:
10x10 standard booth, 4 general admission passes, logo in program, social media mention, 1-day placement
BRAND PLACEMENT
Program listing, website sponsor page, selected event signage
KEY BENEFITS:
Logo in program, 3 general admission passes, social media shoutout, table presence opportunity
BRAND PLACEMENT
Program, website, social post
KEY BENEFITS:
2 general admission passes and social media shoutout
BRAND PLACEMENT
Program, website, social post
Make an impact by giving at any level to support Summer WIN 2026. Your contribution helps us create a meaningful experience for attendees while supporting our Back-to-School Drive & Giveaway and overall event needs. Every gift plays a part in making this day possible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!