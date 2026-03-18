The People's Community Baptist Church

Hosted by

The People's Community Baptist Church

About this event

Summer W.I.N. Music Festival 2026 - Become a Vendor

31 Norwood Rd

Silver Spring, MD 20905, USA

Traditional Vendor Booth Space
$125

Vendor Space Includes: 1- 6ft table, 2 chairs, and designated booth area outdoors.

Food Vendor Booth Space
$125

Food Vendor Space Includes: 2- 6ft table, 4 chairs, and designated booth area outdoors. MUST provide a current copy of your License or Food Handler/Manger Certification and Certificate of Insurance (COI). **A Summer WIN team member will be in touch with you to obtain, if applicable.

Young Entrepreneurs Booth Space (Ages 12-18)
$50

This special vendor opportunity is designed for student entrepreneurs (12-18) who are ready to showcase their creativity, products, and business ideas. Whether you sell handmade items, clothing, art, or offer a unique service, this space gives you a platform to grow your brand, gain real-world experience, and connect with the community. We’re excited to support and highlight the next generation of leaders and innovators at Summer WIN 2026!


Vendor Space Includes: 1- 6ft table, 2 chairs, and designated booth area outdoors.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!