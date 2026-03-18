Summer W.I.N. Music Festival 2026 - Become a Vendor

This special vendor opportunity is designed for student entrepreneurs (12-18) who are ready to showcase their creativity, products, and business ideas. Whether you sell handmade items, clothing, art, or offer a unique service, this space gives you a platform to grow your brand, gain real-world experience, and connect with the community. We’re excited to support and highlight the next generation of leaders and innovators at Summer WIN 2026!





Vendor Space Includes: 1- 6ft table, 2 chairs, and designated booth area outdoors.