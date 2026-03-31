Summer W.I.N. Music Festival 2026

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About this event
Silver Spring, MD 20905, USA
• Special reserved tented seating area
• Official festival swag bag
• Enjoy complimentary meal and sweet treat ticket from premier food vendors.
• Entry to the festival
• Access to all performances and vendors
• Bring your own lawn chair or blanket
• Entry to the festival, if under 18 must be accompanied by an adult
• Must be present current school/college ID, if applicable.
• Access to all Back to School Give-a-way Zone
• Access to all Kids Zone activities
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