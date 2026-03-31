The People's Community Baptist Church

Hosted by

The People's Community Baptist Church

About this event

Summer W.I.N. Music Festival 2026

31 Norwood Rd

Silver Spring, MD 20905, USA

VIP Experience (limited availability)
$70

• Special reserved tented seating area
• Official festival swag bag
• Enjoy complimentary meal and sweet treat ticket from premier food vendors.

General Admission
$40

• Entry to the festival
• Access to all performances and vendors
• Bring your own lawn chair or blanket

All Students (Kindergarten through Graduate School) – FREE
Free

• Entry to the festival, if under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

• Must be present current school/college ID, if applicable. 
• Access to all Back to School Give-a-way Zone

• Access to all Kids Zone activities

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