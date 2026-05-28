Banners, Buntings, Garlands, and Flags

Learn to make fun fabric and textle decor with Jen at this workshop, you can use them for your Handmade Parade projects or for anything else! All supplies provided. You can sign up for as many classes as you'd like, however, it is unlikely we would be able to finish projects in class, in only one session. You're welcome to start with us and finish on your own if you wish, or come back as many time as you wish to continue working on your project.