Summer Workshops at Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple

8 sessions every Thursday 6-7PM starting 10 July 2025 until 28 Aug 2025 Dive into the world of the Rubik’s Cube! Learn the basics, solve layer by layer, and master the notation. Build your skills! Review notation and learn how to conquer the first layer step by step with fun practice sessions. Challenge your mind! Quiz yourself on the notation, then tackle the second layer. You’ll be one step closer to solving it all! Put your skills to the test! Solve the first two layers and learn how to complete the top layer for a perfect cube. Master the cube! Review everything you’ve learned and finalize any questions before the big day. Show off your speed! Time your solves, get valuable resources, and celebrate your incredible achievements!

