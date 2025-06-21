Summer Workshops at Om Sri Sai Balaji Temple

8 sessions starting 07 July 2025 Every Monday 6PM-7PM Until 25 Aug 2025 Sessions 1 & 2: Backdrop decorations (papers, cardboards)
Sessions 3 & 4: Silk thread necklace and pipe cleaner flowers making.
Sessions 5 & 6: Foam sheet purse & handbag crafting.
Sessions 7 & 8: Pot painting
Age - 8 and above.
Chess Workshop-Monday
$60
8 sessions starting 07 July 2025 Every Monday 7:15-8:15 PM until 25 Aug 2025 Introduction to chess pieces, their movement, and basic board setup.
Special moves—pawn promotion, castling, and en passant explained.
Fundamental openings and beginner tactics for strong gameplay.
Understanding piece value, positional strength, and smart trading.
Mastering key tactics—forks, pins, and skewers to gain an advantage.
Essential endgame strategies, checkmate patterns, and king safety.
Recognizing and executing common traps and tactical tricks.
Puzzle-solving challenges with checkmates in 2, 3, and 4 moves.
Playing timed games with coaching and strategic guidance.
Friendly tournament to apply skills and celebrate progress!
Art Workshop - Tuesday
$60
4 sessions starting 08 July 2025 Every Tuesday 6PM-7PM until 29 July 2025
Day 1 - Desert sunset using oil pastels ( will teach blending of colors)
Day 2 - Fun 3D shark craft using paint and markers
Day 3 - Feather Zentangle art using water colors and sharpies
Day 4 - Continuation of Zentangle art ( working on patterns using sharpies)
Crochet Workshop-Tuesday
$50
Crochet classes- 6 sessions 6PM-7PM
Session 1-2 :learn basic stitches
Session 3-4 :learn to make scrunchies
Session 5-6: learn to make coasters.
Age: 8 and above
Tuesday July 8- Aug 12
Aviation Workshop-Tuesday
$90
8 sessions starting 08 July 2025 every Tuesday 7:15-8:15 PM until 26 August 2025 Explore the skies with this exciting, hands-on workshop! Kids will get real-world exposure to aviation through fun activities and field trips.
⸻
🔹 RC Plane Basics & Safety
Intro to remote-controlled planes, controls, and safety guidelines.
🔹 RC Planes Field Trip
Watch expert flyers and try flying beginner RC planes.
(Group cost: ~$10–15 per student)
🔹 Visit to Flight School
Cockpit sit-in, aircraft maintenance, and Q&A with a pilot.
🔹 Plane Spotting Trip
Fun spotting challenge at EWR or PHL from runway view areas.
🔹 Military Aircraft Showcase
Interactive session on jets like the F-22, B-2, and more.
Kathak Workshop-Wednesday
$40
4 weeks starting 09 July 2025 time 6PM-7PM Week 1:
Introduction to Kathak dance and basic exercises (footwork and hand movements)
Week 2:
Footwork, hand movements, Guru Vandana, and beginning choreography for a semi-classical song
Week 3:
Footwork, corner exercises, Guru Vandana, and continuation of the semi-classical song choreography
Week 4:
Showcasing their skills through a performance
Python Workshop-Wednesday
$99
8 sessions every Wednesday 7PM-8PM PM Python Programming – Course Overview:
Introduction to Python Basics
Control Structures
Loops and Iteration
Functions and Built-in Tools
Data Collections
Working with Modules and Libraries
Shapes and Their Properties
Rubik cube Workshop-Thursday
$60
8 sessions every Thursday 6-7PM starting 10 July 2025 until 28 Aug 2025 Dive into the world of the Rubik’s Cube! Learn the basics, solve layer by layer, and master the notation.
Build your skills! Review notation and learn how to conquer the first layer step by step with fun practice sessions.
Challenge your mind! Quiz yourself on the notation, then tackle the second layer. You’ll be one step closer to solving it all!
Put your skills to the test! Solve the first two layers and learn how to complete the top layer for a perfect cube.
Master the cube! Review everything you’ve learned and finalize any questions before the big day.
Show off your speed! Time your solves, get valuable resources, and celebrate your incredible achievements!
Economics Workshop- Monday
$80
8 sessions every Monday 7-8pm starting 14 July 2025 until 08 Sep 2025
What is Economics?
• Micro vs. Macro — What’s the Difference?
• How Countries Measure the Economy — GDP
• Unemployment — What Happens When People Can’t Find Jobs?
• Trade & Global Connections
• The Government and the Economy — Fiscal Policy (Super Basic)
• Inflation — Why Do Prices Go Up?
• Wrap-Up & Real-World Connections
Bharatanatyam Workshop- Thursday’s and Fridays
$40
10 July 2025-01 Aug 2025
8 sessions Every Thursday and Friday-6-7PM
Warm-Up & Body Training
Gentle stretches and joint rotations to build flexibility and posture.
• Namaskaram
Traditional salutation to build focus, discipline, and reverence.
• Dhyana Sloka
Chanting the opening prayer to set a devotional tone.
• Basics of Bharatanatyam
• Introduction to Sollukattu (rhythmic syllables)
• Core postures and stances
• Hand Gestures (Mudras)
• Asamyutha Hasthas (single-hand gestures)
• Samyutha Hasthas (double-hand gestures)
• Adavus (Basic Dance Steps)
• Tattadavus – Foundation steps
• Nattadavus – Walking steps
