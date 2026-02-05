Summer Youth Theatre Camp Registration - REACH Youth and Family Theatre

A Flat Stanley camp registration fee of $100 per student (through May 15th). After May 15th the camp registration fee will be $150 per student. The camp registration fee will be used towards camp supplies, show rights, snacks, and a camp t-shirt.



*Please note that if you are registering more than one kid, you will need to register them separately to ensure that we get all of the proper information for each individual. Thank you for your patience and understanding.*