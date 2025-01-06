☀️SummerDance 2025

Jul 28-Aug 1
Registering for Both Weeks? Use code: TWOWEEK25 at checkout.
Sibling Discount (One Week), Use code: SIBLING25
Sibling Discount (Two Weeks), Use code: SIBSQUARED25
Full Week Workshop includes 15-18 dance classes plus 4-5 Elective Classes.
SummerDance: Immersion Week is dedicated to the pure joy and community connection created by The Vanaver Caravan’s dance & music program. Whether you are looking to improve your dance technique, relieve stress, or get inspired to choreograph, strum, or sing--Immersion Week provides a full introduction to a myriad of dance and music styles from a stellar group of teachers. Students learn Afro-Caribbean Soca, Swing Dance, Percussive, Flamenco, Modern Dance, Meditation, theatre, music, and more!
SummerDance: Performance Week (9:30-5pm)
$585
SummerDance: Performance Week culminates at a public performance on the evening of August 9th. All Summer-Dancers take the skills they learned during the previous week and bring their dance to life, choreographed by the SummerDance Faculty. Performance Week builds up the previous week. Students expand their knowledge in Swing Dance, Percussive, Ballet, Modern Dance, Meditation, theatre, music, and more!
SummerDance: Performance Week culminates at a public performance on the evening of August 9th. All Summer-Dancers take the skills they learned during the previous week and bring their dance to life, choreographed by the SummerDance Faculty. Performance Week builds up the previous week. Students expand their knowledge in Swing Dance, Percussive, Ballet, Modern Dance, Meditation, theatre, music, and more!
Overnight Accommodations at Lifebridge - July 28 - Aug 1
$325
Per Person Cost for Mon-Fri Housing for Week One. Lifebridge offers a limited number of beautiful rooms for rent, along with an industrial kitchen and premium facilities (food is not included). This option is available only to out-of-town families and participants 18 and older.🔹 Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/caregiver over 18.
Weekend Accommodations at Lifebridge - Aug 1 - Aug 3
$130
Per Person Cost for Mon-Fri Housing for the weekend between weeks one and two. Lifebridge offers a limited number of beautiful rooms for rent, along with an industrial kitchen and premium facilities (food is not included). This option is available only to out-of-town families and participants 18 and older.🔹 Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/caregiver over 18.
Overnight Accommodations at Lifebridge - Aug 4 - Aug 8
$325
Per Person Cost for Mon-Fri Housing for Week Two. Lifebridge offers a limited number of beautiful rooms for rent, along with an industrial kitchen and premium facilities (food is not included). This option is available only for out-of-town families and participants 18 and older.🔹 Participants under 18 must be accompanied by a parent/caregiver over 18.
