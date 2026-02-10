Summerfest 2026 Online Auction

Elevate your next gathering with this Large Bamboo Cheese & Charcuterie Board Set — a stunning, all‑in‑one entertaining piece designed to impress. Crafted from durable, eco‑friendly bamboo, this oversized board features a marble slate plate, built‑in ceramic cups, and a full knife set for effortless slicing, spreading, and serving.





Special thanks to a private donor for making this auction item possible.