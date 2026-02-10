Summerfest 2026 Online Auction

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Elevate your next gathering with this Large Bamboo Cheese & Charcuterie Board Set — a stunning, all‑in‑one entertaining piece designed to impress. Crafted from durable, eco‑friendly bamboo, this oversized board features a marble slate plate, built‑in ceramic cups, and a full knife set for effortless slicing, spreading, and serving.
Special thanks to a private donor for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Add a little spooky charm to your home with this retired Halloween Scentsy Wax Warmer — a collectible piece no longer available in current catalogs. Whether it’s glowing ghosts, a grinning jack‑o’‑lantern, or a haunted‑house silhouette, retired Scentsy warmers are known for their detailed designs, warm ambiance, and seasonal magic.
Special thanks to Robbye Hendrix for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
This auction item features a Ruger Wrangler .22 LR Revolver, a reliable and classic single‑action firearm known for its durability, accuracy, and old‑west style charm. With its rugged construction and smooth handling, the Wrangler is a favorite among collectors, sport shooters, and enthusiasts who appreciate quality craftsmanship.
This package also includes a protective gun tote/bag for secure transport and storage, plus a box of .22 LR ammunition to complete the set.
In person transfer and background check required
Special thanks to Jeff Gibson and Lisa Dolezal for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Jump‑start your wellness journey with a one‑month membership to UMC Connect, Lubbock’s premier medical‑based fitness facility. Enjoy full access to their state‑of‑the‑art equipment designed to help you move, strengthen, and feel your best.
This package also includes a UMC Connect T‑shirt, a selection of fitness supplements to keep your energy high, and a rugged backpack — perfect for carrying your gear as you stay on track with your goals.
Special thanks to UMC Health System and Design in Threads for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Serve up some fun with this all‑in‑one pickleball starter set! Whether you’re a seasoned player or just curious about the fastest‑growing sport in America, this bundle has everything you need to hit the court.
This set includes:
Great for beginners, families, or anyone ready to add a little friendly competition to their day. Grab this set and get ready to dink, volley, and laugh your way through your next match.
Special thanks to a Donna Shattuck for making these auction items possible.
Starting bid
Round up your crew of six and gear up for fast‑flying targets and true West Texas camaraderie. Whether you’re a seasoned sharpshooter or stepping into the field for the first time, this hunt welcomes everyone with open arms and ready gear. From first feathers to final tall tales, it’s more than a hunt — it’s a celebration of friendship, tradition, and the rugged beauty of West Texas.
This package also includes a men’s XL camo jacket, perfect for staying comfortable and blending into the landscape during your outdoor adventure.
A special thank you to Rollo & Cindy Gurss for donating and hosting and to Design in Threads for donating the jacket.
Starting bid
Celebrate true local artistry with this hand‑blown glass bowl created by our very own Vickie Bunting. Each piece she crafts is a one‑of‑a‑kind work of art, shaped by fire, skill, and imagination. This stunning bowl features the organic movement, vibrant color play, and delicate detailing that make hand‑blown glass so captivating.
A special thank you to Vickie Bunting for her creation.
Starting bid
Make mealtime easier, faster, and more flavorful with this Chefman 8‑Quart Multi‑Function Pressure Cooker — your new kitchen powerhouse for busy nights, big batches, and crowd‑pleasing dishes. With multiple cooking modes in one sleek appliance, you can pressure cook, slow cook, steam, sauté, and more, all with simple digital controls.
Special thanks to Oscar Will for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Brighten any room with this large table‑top lamp, a stylish and functional statement piece perfect for living rooms, bedrooms, offices, or entryways. With its tall profile and elegant shade, this lamp adds warm, inviting light while serving as a beautiful décor accent.
A special thank you to WD Wilkins for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Keep your car, home, and workspace spotless with this high‑power cordless car vacuum, designed for fast, effortless cleaning wherever life gets messy. With an impressive 50,000Pa brushless motor, dual rechargeable batteries, and a lightweight build, this vacuum delivers serious suction in a compact, easy‑to‑carry design. This versatile 6‑in‑1 tool even includes attachments for blowing, inflating, and reaching tricky corners.
A special thank you to Home Instead for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Keep the party chilled and the drinks flowing with this Euhomy Ice Maker, a reliable countertop machine designed to produce fresh ice quickly and consistently. Perfect for kitchens, patios, RVs, offices, or Summerfest gatherings, this ice maker delivers a steady supply of clean, chewable ice so you never run out during celebrations.
A special thank you to Elizabeth Middleton for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Craving a cool twist for your next event? Bid to bring the Ice Cream Social truck rolling right up to your party! Whether it’s a backyard bash, birthday blowout, or corporate celebration, this cheerful treat-mobile adds a scoop of excitement with every stop.
A special thank you to Andy's Ice Cream for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Bring a touch of old‑world charm to your kitchen with this Italian Pizzelle Press, perfect for creating delicate, crisp pizzelle cookies — a holiday classic and year‑round treat. Whether you’re making traditional vanilla pizzelles, chocolate versions, or rolling them into cannoli shells, this press delivers beautiful, patterned cookies every time.
Special thanks to Lisa Dolezal for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
This versatile 4‑Slice Toaster Oven is the perfect countertop companion for quick meals, small‑batch baking, and everyday convenience. Whether you’re toasting breakfast, reheating leftovers, or baking a personal pizza, this compact oven delivers reliable performance without taking up too much space.
With multiple cooking functions and an easy‑to‑clean design, it’s ideal for busy households, dorm rooms, offices, or anyone who loves fast, fuss‑free cooking.
Special thanks to Oscar Will for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Make hauling gear a breeze with this Folding Rolling Wagon, perfect for events, sports days, gardening, camping, or Summerfest itself. Designed to fold compactly for easy storage yet expand to a roomy, sturdy carrier, this wagon handles everything from coolers and chairs to groceries and gardening tools.
Special thanks to Kadee Harcrow for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to a full year of wellness with this 1‑Year Membership to Massage Envy. Enjoy regular access to relaxing massages, rejuvenating facials, and therapeutic stretches designed to help you feel better, move better, and live better all year long.
A special thank you to Ann Anderson for making this silent auction item possible.
Starting bid
Bring on the giggles, popcorn, and pure Minion chaos with this Minion Theater Package to Premiere Cinemas — perfect for families, kids, or anyone who loves those mischievous yellow troublemakers. This bundle delivers everything you need for a movie outing packed with fun, treats, and Minion‑themed surprises.
Enjoy Premiere Passes for your show, load up on snacks, and take home a stash of Minion toys and bubbles to keep the fun going long after the credits roll.
A special thank you to Premiere Cinemas for making this silent auction item possible.
Starting bid
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your wardrobe with this Brighton Quilted Purse, a beautifully crafted handbag known for its lightweight feel, classic quilting, and signature Brighton detailing. Designed for everyday sophistication, this purse blends style and practicality with multiple pockets, a secure top‑zip closure, and comfortable straps for hand‑carry or crossbody wear.
A special thank you to J.Hoffmans for making this auction item possible.
Starting bid
Celebrate Red Raider pride with this Texas Tech Football Helmet signed by Sonny Cumbie, a standout collectible for any TTU fan. This helmet features the special TTU 100‑Year Anniversary logo, making it not only a tribute to Tech’s storied football legacy but also a commemorative piece marking a historic milestone.
Sonny Cumbie — former TTU quarterback, coach, and fan favorite — adds tremendous value and nostalgia with his signature. Whether displayed in a home, office, game room, or gifted to a lifelong Red Raider, this helmet is a true piece of Tech history.
A special thank you to Cade Cumbie for making this silent auction item a possibility.
Starting bid
Take your outdoor cooking to the next level with this FireDisc Portable Propane Cooker — a rugged, versatile, easy‑to‑use cooker built for tailgates, camping trips, backyard gatherings, and West Texas adventures. Known for its durability and signature disc‑style cooking surface, the FireDisc heats evenly, cleans easily, and handles everything from fajitas and burgers to breakfast scrambles and stir‑fries.
To elevate every meal, this package also includes a 15‑spice set, giving you all the flavor you need to cook like a pro wherever the road takes you and 4 tumblers.
A special thank you to Gebo's for making this silent auction item possible.
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