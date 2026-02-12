Summerfest (4th of July) Vendors 2026

About this event
A 10x10 vendor (Retail or Food) space at Summerfest in Downtown Centralia offers a prime spot to showcase your products or services to festivalgoers during this lively Fourth of July celebration. Vendors must provide their own tent, tables, and setup materials.
Food truck vendors at Summerfest in Downtown Centralia will serve a hungry crowd during this high-traffic Fourth of July event. Limited spaces are available with priority given to unique, crowd-pleasing menus—self-contained setup required.
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