Showcase your mission, creativity, and community pride in the Summerfest Parade! Non-profits and youth groups are invited to join the fun with a float, banner, or walking group that highlights who you are and what you do. It’s a great way to engage with the community, celebrate local impact, and inspire others!
Business Entry
$50
Promote your business in a fun and memorable way by joining the Summerfest Parade! This is a great opportunity to connect with the community, showcase your brand, and celebrate local pride. Decorate a float, bring your team, and get creative—it’s marketing with a splash of summer spirit!
Political Entry
$50
Engage with the community and share your platform by participating in the Summerfest Parade. Political candidates, parties, and advocacy groups are welcome to enter with a float, walking group, or vehicle that reflects your message in a respectful, family-friendly manner. Let your voice be seen and heard as part of this community celebration!
Military Entry
Free
Honoring the bravery and sacrifice of our nation's heroes, this free Summerfest parade entry proudly salutes all branches of the U.S. military with gratitude and respect.
