Rock Rising, Inc.

Hosted by

Rock Rising, Inc.

About this event

Summer's End Camp

44-02 23rd St

Long Island City, NY 11101, USA

Camp Registration - Full Day
$400

Enjoy 5 full-days of camp from 10am-5pm. Please pack a lunch, snack, & water bottle. Pizza party provided on Friday. Includes participation in our final showcase production.

For 50% off additional siblings use the code RRSiblingFullDay at checkout.

Camp Registration - Half Day
$250

Enjoy 5 half-days of camp from 10am-1pm. Please pack a snack & water bottle. Pizza party provided on Friday. Includes participation in our final showcase production.

For 50% off additional siblings use the code RRSiblingHalfDay at checkout.

Camp Registration+ - Student Sponsor
$800

Enjoy a full day of camp from 10am-5pm + sponsor another student's registration. Please pack a lunch, snack, & water bottle. Pizza party provided on Friday. Includes participation in our final showcase production.

Camp Registration+ - Teacher Sponsor
$1,150

Enjoy a full day of camp from 10am-5pm + sponsor a Teacher's week of pay. Please pack a lunch, snack, & water bottle. Pizza party provided on Friday. Includes participation in our final showcase production.

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