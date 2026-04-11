Summer's End Camp

About this event
Enjoy 5 full-days of camp from 10am-5pm. Please pack a lunch, snack, & water bottle. Pizza party provided on Friday. Includes participation in our final showcase production.
For 50% off additional siblings use the code RRSiblingFullDay at checkout.
Enjoy 5 half-days of camp from 10am-1pm. Please pack a snack & water bottle. Pizza party provided on Friday. Includes participation in our final showcase production.
For 50% off additional siblings use the code RRSiblingHalfDay at checkout.
Enjoy a full day of camp from 10am-5pm + sponsor another student's registration. Please pack a lunch, snack, & water bottle. Pizza party provided on Friday. Includes participation in our final showcase production.
Enjoy a full day of camp from 10am-5pm + sponsor a Teacher's week of pay. Please pack a lunch, snack, & water bottle. Pizza party provided on Friday. Includes participation in our final showcase production.
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