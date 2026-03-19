Summer's End Rummage Sale

About this event
12" by 12" on grass
Spots will be assigned at random on a first-come, first-served basis
No sales of food or beverages without prior approval. Please call 717/624/4323 with inquiries.
You are responsible for the arrangement/set up of your spot, including tables and an easy-up. Vendors are able to set up from 6 am to 8 am on August 22nd.
8 ft folding tables available to rent or bring your own!
Vendors and renters will be responsible for setting up their spot.
Includes: Half a chicken, baked potato, apple sauce, dinner roll, butter and utensils
11 am- 2 pm pick up for pre-orders or until sold out on August 22nd.
Pre order is strongly suggested.
Sponsored and prepared by ABATE of PA Mason Dixon Chapter.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!